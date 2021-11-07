Yogi Adityanath presents political resolution, praises PM Modi’s leadership

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who presented the political resolution at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national executive in Delhi on Sunday, praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he was helping a new India emerge.

While Yogi lauded the PM, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, who along with state general secretary (organization) Sunil Bansal, logged onto the meet virtually and presented details of the party’s preparedness for the 2022 UP assembly polls.

In the previous two national executive meetings, the party’s veteran Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow and defence minister Rajnath Singh placed the political resolution.

A statement issued by the state government quoted Yogi Adityanath as saying that under PM Modi, the reputation of India has improved globally and the Indian passport has earned its due respect.

“PM’s vision of ‘one sun, one world, one grid’ got solid support at the recent COP26 meeting in Glasgow. PM is the most popular leader in the world, according to a survey conducted by a reputed global agency. At the G20 meet, PM gave the important message of one world, one health, imparting a sense of direction to the world,” Yogi Adityanath said, according to the government statement.

The statement also quoted Yogi Adityanath as saying, “PM Modi’s timely decisions helped the country fight successfully against the coronavirus pandemic that brought the whole world to its knees while continuing the developmental activities and looking after the poor and the underprivileged. PM Modi’s mantra of trace, test, treat and vaccinate has helped UP control the disease.”

“Developing two vaccines in the country in a short time and administering more than 100 crore doses is a historic achievement. In Uttar Pradesh, 13.28 crore doses of corona vaccines have been given and 8.43 crore tests have been conducted. Forty-one districts of the state don’t have a single case of Covid infection today. The state is capable of conducting 4 lakh Covid tests daily. UP is also bracing up to tackle the third wave of the pandemic, Yogi said, as per the statement.

The statement also said Yogi praised the PM for cutting excise duty on petrol and diesel on the occasion of Diwali to bring relief to common people, adding that UP has slashed prices of both by ₹12 each.

“UP tops in the implementation of 44 welfare schemes of the centre,” the statement quoted Yogi as saying.

“Uttar Pradesh ranks second in the ease of doing business in the country. The state has also emerged as the second-largest economy of the country in a very short time,” CM Yogi remarked.

Furthermore, he said that due to the increasing investment in the state, 1.61 crore youths have got jobs in the private sector. Around 4.5 lakh have got government jobs in the last four and a half years, the CM pointed out.

CM Yogi said that the UP government has decided to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana in the state until Holi in view of the ongoing pandemic, which will continue to benefit 15 crore people of UP.

CM Yogi also mentioned the restoration of law and order in the state in the last four and a half years, saying that illegal properties worth over 1800 crore belonging to mafias and gangsters have either been impounded or demolished.

For his part, Swatantra Dev Singh said, “We will be contesting the elections on the basis of Yogiji’s leadership, honesty and development, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s honesty and visionary approach.”

“We presented details like assembly constituency-wise meetings, booth verification campaigns and panna pramukh (head of a page on the voters’ list) plan. Along with this, there are dedicated workers who are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that BJP wins big,” the UP BJP chief said.

During the meeting, the BJP set newer targets in states where it was yet to make a mark and also discussed the political situation in five states, including UP, that are due for elections.

The BJP has also decided to institutionalise PM Modi’s radio talk show “Mann ki Baat” in all the booths, including the 1.63 lakh booths in UP.