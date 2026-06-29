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'BJP offices are temples, not just buildings': Telangana BJP President calls for grassroots push across state

Appealing to the cadre to remain united, Rao urged them to work with a single objective of bringing a BJP government to power in Telangana.

Published on: Jun 29, 2026 08:25 am IST
ANI |
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Telangana BJP State President N. Ramchander Rao declared that the inauguration of nine BJP district offices across the state marked a historic milestone in the party's organisational expansion and urged party workers to use the new offices as centres for public outreach and ideological work.

Ramchander Rao expressed happiness over BJP National President Nitin Nabin's visit to Telangana.(X/ @N_RamchanderRao)

Addressing the gathering during the inauguration of the Rangareddy District BJP office, Ramchander Rao welcomed the BJP National President Nitin Nabin, who inaugurated nine district BJP offices simultaneously across the state. He described the occasion as a proud and auspicious moment for every BJP worker in Telangana.

Also read | After back-to-back wins in northern states, BJP eyes South, sets agenda for Telangana polls

Congratulating party workers for their dedication and commitment, he extended special appreciation to the BJP cadres of Rangareddy district for their efforts in making the programme a success.

Stressing the significance of the new offices, Ramchander Rao said a BJP office was not merely a building but a temple for party workers. He asserted that the party's message, ideology and programmes should reach every household and every citizen through these offices.

"Revanth Reddy has turned Hyderabad into a real-estate hub. If it rains even once, we see large-scale waterlogging. He is not addressing the people's problems," said Rao.

Ramchander Rao also expressed confidence over the BJP's win in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

"Congress and BRS always try to form an alliance with the AIMIM. The BJP will definitely win the upcoming GHMC elections. In Hyderabad, a large number of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis have fake votes. We have to be alert about them. We must work together and ensure victory for the BJP in the upcoming GHMC elections," added Rao.

 
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