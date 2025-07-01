N Ramchander Rao appointed new Telangana BJP chief

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed former MLC N Ramchander Rao as the new president of the Telangana unit of the party, bringing an end to days of intense speculation over who would succeed G Kishan Reddy. N Ramchander Rao to be new Telangana BJP chief(Facebook/@ramchanderrao.naraparaju)

A press release by the BJP confirmed the appointment on Tueday.

N Ramchander Rao, a seasoned BJP leader with strong ideological roots, had long been considered a frontrunner, even as other aspirants lobbied behind the scenes. His selection is seen as a strategic choice as he is considered a trusted and ideologically committed BJP veteran.

The announcement was made after the party issued a formal notification on Sunday and began accepting nominations for the post. Rao emerged as the consensus candidate, with the party’s central leadership giving its nod to his appointment.

Speculation had been swirling around several names, including Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman, Lok Sabha MPs Eatala Rajender and D Arvind, and N Ramchander Rao himself.

The decision also comes at a time when the Congress-led state government has been pushing a social justice narrative, including the conduct of a caste survey. While there was speculation that the BJP might opt for a backward class leader—such as Rajender, who joined the party in 2021—the leadership appears to have prioritised organisational experience.

According to news agency PTI, union minister of state for MSME Shobha Karandlaje, designated as the central returning officer, was overseeing the election process at the BJP state headquarters in Hyderabad, while former MLA Endala Lakshminarayana acted as the state election officer.

G Kishan Reddy, who was elected as the Telangana BJP chief in July 2023, continued in the role even after becoming union minister for coal and mines in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term following the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The change in state leadership is expected to help the party refocus its strategy in Telangana ahead of upcoming civic and local body elections.

N Ramchander Rao on Pahalgam terror attack, and Ahmedabad tragedy

Now elevated as the BJP’s Telangana president, Rao had recently spoken out on key national issues, including the Pahalgam terror attack and the Ahmedabad aircraft tragedy.

Strongly condemning the attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, Rao had said, “The attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam by the terrorists is a grave and inhuman incident, which should be condemned by all the sections of the society... This incident definitely has a foreign hand behind it.” He had also called for political unity against terrorism, stating, "All political parties, including opposition parties, should speak one voice that we are all against terrorism."

Commenting on the recent Air India crash, Rao said it was a tragic day for the country and stressed the need for a thorough investigation. “The crash of the Air India plane is a tragic incident, and today is a day of mourning... a full investigation must be carried out by the concerned authorities,” he told ANI.