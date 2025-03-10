BJP opts for ‘complementary’ approach in poll-bound Bihar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is keen on expanding its footprint and increasing its support base in Bihar, has opted for a “complementary” approach towards its allies to emerge as a winning coalition in the assembly polls scheduled for later this year in the state, people aware of the details said. Party leaders speaking on condition of anonymity said the BJP is keen to go to the polls as part of a strong coalition to tap into the “collective votebank” of allies in the state, where it is in power with chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) (AFP)

Party leaders speaking on condition of anonymity said the BJP is keen to go to the polls, expected in October-November, as part of a strong coalition to tap into the “collective votebank” of allies in the state, where it is in power with chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) or JD(U). Union minister Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awami Morcha (Secular), and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) are the other BJP allies in the state.

“Our leadership has already indicated that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will fight all elections together; it happened in Maharashtra and Delhi, and now the template will be repeated in Bihar as well. We have also stated that the face of the election will be CM Nitish Kumar, and the entire NDA cadre will jointly campaign and contest,” a senior BJP functionary said, adding the upcoming polls will “prove the stability and cohesion of our alliance”.

The leader indicated that while the party high command wanted the BJP to emerge as a key player in Bihar — where caste dictates electoral preferences and therefore, the outcome — it has opted for “complementing” the allies that have a hold over a significant electorate in the state.

“While the BJP’s electorate is growing owing to the popularity and policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is no denying the fact that parties such as the JD(U), HAM and LJP have a committed votebank that is not averse to the NDA but against the MY (Muslim-Yadav votebank of the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Opposition). The strategy to combine forces will ensure that the state gets stable and a good government,” the senior leader claimed.

The functionary sought to downplay the statements from party leaders from the state unit, including its chief Dilip Jaiswal, indicating that the CM face could be decided post polls. “As of now the face is Kumar...the focus right now should be on collaboration to win the contest. Some of the statements are just personal opinions of leaders and some meant to galvanise the cadre,” the leader added.

Over the years the BJP has attempted to strengthen its position among the Dalits, women and the other backward classes (OBCs) while retaining the support of the so-called upper castes, its traditional vote bank.

In the last state polls in 2020, the NDA won 125 seats in the 243-member assembly and formed the government, with Kumar as the CM. The Opposition Mahagathbandhan comprising the RJD, Congress and Left parties, could win only 110 seats.

The BJP had won 74 of the 110 seats it contested in alliance with the JD(U), which could only manage 43 of the 115 seats it contested. The coalition benefitted from the support from extremely backward classes (EBCs), Mahadalits, and Kurmis (OBCs) —considered the JD(U)’s votebank.

The EBCs make up for about 30% of the electorate, followed by OBCs 22%, Mahadalits and Dalits 16% and upper castes with 15% of the voters.

“In the last elections, the coalition got support from across castes. The development work of the state was complimented by the national schemes and the candidate selection ensured representation to all major groups from the Rajputs to the Bhumihars, Brahmins and Kayasthas. And with HAM on board, the BJP also got support from the Mahadalits... We are hoping to see similar results this time,” the leader cited above said.

As has been the policy in other states, the coalition will focus on women to stay ahead of the opponents. In addition to the existing schemes, the coalition is relying on fresh budgetary announcements made by the state last week, which includes schemes for empowerment and employment through “mahila haats” and 33% jobs in the state transport corporation, to strengthen its hold over the electorate.

A second leader, also declining to be named, said the first hurdle to get past will be the seat-sharing discussion. The BJP, which contested 110 seats in 2020, is eyeing 100-110 seats this time around, and the JDU, which contested 115 seats in the last polls, is hoping that its share will remain the same.

While both leaders cited above declined to comment on whether the NDA will have a common agenda or manifesto, they said there will be a series of meetings to discuss the “broader issues” and election campaign strategies including rallies and roadshows.