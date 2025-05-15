‘BJP politicising Op Sindoor’: Cong plans ‘Jai Hind’ rallies in 15 cities

The Congress on Wednesday announced “Jai Hind” rallies across 15 cities as it accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of politicising Operation Sindoor which was the country’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with Lok Sabha LOP Rahul Gandhi at the AICC HQ in New Delhi. (HT Photo)

Following a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the BJP was trying to make the military action a “brand” for itself when the operation belongs to the armed forces and the country.

“We condemn the politicisation in the strongest terms. Operation Sindoor is not the brand of any one party. No single party has a monopoly on Operation Sindoor,” Ramesh said.

The meeting that was attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, general secretaries Ramesh, KC Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Sachin Pilot, among others. Gandhi chaired the proceedings as party chief Mallikarjun Kharge was not present.

A CWC resolution was adopted at the meeting which said the attack in Pahalgam raises “deeply troubling” questions about an “apparent intelligence failure”.

“Despite heightened tensions and known threats in the region, the terrorists managed to execute a major attack, claiming precious lives. While we wait for an official assessment, it is unfortunate that no accountability has yet been fixed,” the resolution said.

The resolution said the abrupt end to India’s retaliatory action against Pakistan was surprising and has left behind a trail of unanswered questions.

“The sudden halt, without clarity or communication, has led to speculation and concern across the country. Adding to this is the deeply problematic statement by US President Donald Trump, who was the first to claim that a ceasefire was brokered with the use of trade threats and pressure on India,” the resolution said.

The government’s silence on this matter is inexplicable and unacceptable, it said.

“The Congress is asking, why did President Trump first announce the ceasefire? First announcement came in Washington DC. But the PM doesn’t give any clarification. (US Secretary of State) Marco Rubio proposed talks between India and Pakistan in neutral venue — PM, EAM are silent,” Ramesh said, as he also questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting only NDA CMs and not all CMs.

“…seeing the way it (Operation Sindoor) is being openly politicised and especially being associated with one person, we have decided that Jai Hind rallies will be held in about 15 cities,” Ramesh said, announcing that senior party leaders will participate in the drive.

The BJP, however, said that raising questions on an ongoing operation is “irresponsible”.

“In Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army has shown unmatched and unparalleled courage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has articulated India’s new, unequivocal policy on terrorism: blood and water cannot flow together, and any act of terror will be met with decisive retaliation. If the Opposition, including the Congress Party, claims to stand with the government, that commitment must be visible not just in words, but also in actions. Raising questions during an ongoing operation casts doubt on one’s intent. At a time when the nation must speak in one voice, such actions are not just inappropriate, they are irresponsible,” BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said.