BJP posts Chidambaram’s old NPR clip

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 09:22 IST

As the Congress and other Opposition parties raised red flag over the Cabinet’s decision to update the National Population Register (NPR), the BJP hit back, posting an old video in which P Chidambaram, former Union minister at that time, could be seen backing the NPR.

BJP spokesperpson Sambit Patra posted an old video in which then President Pratibha Patil is enrolling her name in the NPR.

In the same video, Chidambaram, senior Congress leader, can be seen saying, “It’s the first time in human history that we are beginning to identify, count, enumerate record and eventually issue an identity card to 120 crore. An exercise of this kind has not been attempted anywhere else in the world.”

The NPR, in the eye of a new political storm after the Cabinet’s decision to update it, has faced controversies in the past as well.

Aadhaar faced uncertainty for several months amid lingering questions on the viability of two parallel database when both the UIDAI and the NPR were enrolling people for their own purposes.