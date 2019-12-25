e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Home / India News / BJP posts Chidambaram’s old NPR clip

BJP posts Chidambaram’s old NPR clip

BJP spokesperpson Sambit Patra posted an old video in which then President Pratibha Patil is enrolling her name in the NPR. In the same video, Chidambaram, senior Congress leader, can be seen.

india Updated: Dec 25, 2019 09:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader P Chidambaram addresses the media at Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) party office, in Chennai.
Congress leader P Chidambaram addresses the media at Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) party office, in Chennai.(PTI)
         

As the Congress and other Opposition parties raised red flag over the Cabinet’s decision to update the National Population Register (NPR), the BJP hit back, posting an old video in which P Chidambaram, former Union minister at that time, could be seen backing the NPR.

BJP spokesperpson Sambit Patra posted an old video in which then President Pratibha Patil is enrolling her name in the NPR.

In the same video, Chidambaram, senior Congress leader, can be seen saying, “It’s the first time in human history that we are beginning to identify, count, enumerate record and eventually issue an identity card to 120 crore. An exercise of this kind has not been attempted anywhere else in the world.”

The NPR, in the eye of a new political storm after the Cabinet’s decision to update it, has faced controversies in the past as well.

Aadhaar faced uncertainty for several months amid lingering questions on the viability of two parallel database when both the UIDAI and the NPR were enrolling people for their own purposes.

tags
top news
Govt sets NPR in motion, Amit Shah says no link with NRC
Govt sets NPR in motion, Amit Shah says no link with NRC
Decoding government’s decision to restructure Indian railways
Decoding government’s decision to restructure Indian railways
Two-tier slab, higher tax on luxury goods among suggestions to boost GST revenue
Two-tier slab, higher tax on luxury goods among suggestions to boost GST revenue
‘Better to die than submit’: Muzaffarnagar residents allege police excess
‘Better to die than submit’: Muzaffarnagar residents allege police excess
Radicals, mainstream parties instigating violence: UP DGP
Radicals, mainstream parties instigating violence: UP DGP
Aventador for free; Lamborghini makes it a merry Christmas for father-son duo
Aventador for free; Lamborghini makes it a merry Christmas for father-son duo
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
Govt announces population register: Amit Shah explains NPR, NRC difference
Govt announces population register: Amit Shah explains NPR, NRC difference
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news