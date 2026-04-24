Yogi Adityanath to be CM face in next UP assembly election? BJP chief says ‘the faces will…’

As the Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to polls in 2027, the political buzz around the state is already beginning to build, with parties quietly laying the groundwork for the high-stakes contest. BJP hints at familiar face for upcoming UP contest, Niti Nabin green lits CM Yogi Adityanath (File photos)

Talking about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outlook for the next year's poll battle, party president Nitin Nabin reportedly said that Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will continue to be the party’s face in the run-up to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Speaking to News 18 on the sidelines of voting in West Bengal on Thursday, Nabin said, "Look, he (Yogi Adityanath) is our chief minister, and the government is being run under his leadership. So, naturally, the faces will remain the same," the BJP chief said.

He further added that the party is confident of returning to power for a third term under Yogi Adityanath’s leadership.

Nabin exhudes confidence in Yogi Nabin also highlighted what he described as a major shift in Uttar Pradesh’s governance and image over the years.

"The state that was once known for extortion and crime is today recognised for its improved law and order and expressways," Nabin said.

He elaborated on this point, saying, “Look at Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister and the Chief Minister are moving forward with the process of transforming Uttar Pradesh into ‘Uttam Pradesh’. The Uttar Pradesh that was once known for crime and extortion, where people were misled by caste, is today known for development, expressways, and law and order," he told the Hindi news outlet.

"So, certainly, the basic needs of the public—good governance, development, and infrastructure—are being addressed, and Uttar Pradesh is working like one of the leading states in the country in these areas. And the general public votes based on what they see,” Nabin added.

Law and order remains the BJP’s key pitch Reiterating the party’s central governance narrative, Nabin claimed that law and order continue to be a defining feature of the Adityanath government.

“One key USP of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is law and order, and that is also clearly visible. I believe that today many cities of Uttar Pradesh are emerging as developed cities. All these factors are clearly enough for us to form our third government and achieve a hat-trick,” the BJP president told News 18.

He also reiterated the leadership clarity within the party, saying, “Look, we have our Chief Minister, and the government is being run under his leadership. So naturally, the face will remain the same.”

Uttarakhand performance Responding to a question on the party’s position in Uttarakhand, Nabin said, “Every state government has several things to manage according to its own circumstances and challenges. But we look at our track record. We look at development.”

"And I believe that today, Uttarakhand, in terms of the development framework, and considering our USP of governance, we are progressing well in that direction.”