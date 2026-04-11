BJP promises UCC, aid to women, 10 million jobs

Kolkata: Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday released the Bharatiya Janata Party’s election manifesto for the two-phase West Bengal assembly polls, promising ₹3,000 a month for women and unemployed people, new industries, and enforcement of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), among others. ANI picture

“The BJP is going to win the elections with an absolute majority and form its government in Bengal after May 4. I appeal to people not to be afraid of anyone. Cast your votes without fear,” Shah said while releasing the 15-page manifesto titled ‘Bharoshar Shapoth’ (pledge of faith) in all languages, including English.

“Your next chief minister will be a son of the soil, Bengali-speaking and a capable person,” Shah said at the press conference, amid speculations that the party might not project a chief ministerial candidate until the results are announced on May 4.

“All BJP-ruled states will follow the UCC. Bengal will not be an exception. If the nation’s law and Constitution treats every citizen as equal then how can one citizen have four wives while another can have only one?” Shah said.

The manifesto focused largely on women and youth. Women comprise a sizable chunk of the vote base of the Trinamool Congress, which is looking for a fourth straight term.

In the February state budget, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had increased the monthly financial assistance for women under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme by ₹500 — taking it to Rs1,500 for general category women and ₹1,700 for women from scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

“Women will receive ₹3000 between the first and fifth day of every month. They can ride state buses for free. There will be 33% reservation for women in all state government jobs, including the police force,” Shah announced.

“Also, monetary assistance of ₹21,000 and six nutrition kits will be given to pregnant women from financially marginalised families. We will empower 7.5 million women under the Centre’s Lakhpati Didi scheme. Two all-women battalions, named after Matangini Hazra and Rani Shiromani will come up in the state reserve police force,” Shah said.

The manifesto promised priority to women in industrial policy, revised monthly honorarium for Anganwadi, Prani Mitra and ASHA workers, measures to prevent child marriages, free HPV vaccination to all girls and women below 40, and free breast cancer screening above 40.

“We will also provide ₹50,000 to girls at the time of admission into graduation courses. We will reopen all cases of atrocities against women, like the Sandeshkhali case, and provide immediate financial compensation and legal aid. For this, a commission headed by a female Supreme Court judge will be set up,” Shah said.

Focusing on the youth, Shah promised to increase the monthly financial assistance for the unemployed from ₹1,500 — announced by the TMC government in February under the Yuva Sathi scheme – to ₹3,000 until they get jobs.

“We will provide 10 million new jobs and self-employment opportunities over the next five years, age relaxation of up to five years for those who did not get government jobs since 2015 because of corruption and restore abolished posts and permanent vacancies,” said Shah.

The manifesto promised the Banglar Udyam Credit Card Scheme for start-ups, under which 500,000 people will receive financial support of up to ₹10 lakh each. “ ₹5 lakh of this will be given as a grant and the rest as an interest-free loan,” said Shah.

The manifesto also promised a sports university, content creation labs to train people in animation and gaming, and a one-time financial assistance of Rs15,000 for students preparing for competitive exams.

Focusing on industry, the BJP promised an investment-friendly business environment through a single-window clearance system, an industrial park in Singur – where Tata Motors abandoned its small car project because of Mamata Banerjee’s opposition to land acquisition in 2008 – and four industrial zones across the state,

“We will make Haldia a center for port-led development and the blue economy, ensure adequate credit and technology support for MSMEs, modernise the struggling tea industry in the hills and revive Bengal’s iconic jute industry,” said Shah.

“We will also establish a defence industry to protect the border with Bangladesh, develop steel plants and create coastal economic zones focused on fisheries, aquaculture and seafood processing,” said Shah.

At a time when the TMC is alleging in its campaign that Bengalis will have to give up non-vegetarian food if the BJP comes to power, the manifesto made a lot of promises to fisherfolk.

“All fishermen will be registered under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana and given modern technology and financial assistance. We will work on projects to ensure pension, insurance and social security for fishermen, and promote deep-sea fishing with subsidized boats,” said Shah.

Shah also said healthcare facilities will be modernised in Bengal if BJP came to power.

“The north Bengal region was always neglected. We will build an AIIMS and a cancer hospital in north Bengal. Also, modern state government hospitals will come up in the Sundarbans and the Jangal Mahal region in the western districts,” said Shah.

TMC state general secretary Abhishek Banerjee countered Shah, stating that the BJP made false promises to lure voters with money.

“Before the Delhi elections were held in 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised that all women would get a monthly assistance of ₹2500. Ask the BJP how many women in Delhi have received that money,” Banerjee said.

“Shah promised 10 million new jobs. Please go and ask him if the BJP has provided jobs to 5,000 people from Bengal after coming to power at the Centre,” Abhishek said.

Shah said that infiltrators from Bangladesh will be identified and deported within days of the BJP coming to power. “We will implement the ‘Detect, Delete and Deport’ model. Infiltration and cattle smuggling across the border will be stopped forever. We will acquire land and start setting up fences within 45 days of forming the government. Modern technology will be used for the riverine border zones,” said Shah.