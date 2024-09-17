BJP questions Atishi’s record, calls her nomination as CM image makeover bid

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioned Atishi’s performance as a minister while dismissing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) move on Tuesday to nominate her as Arvind Kejriwal’s successor as image makeover attempt. BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said that Atishi will be a dummy chief minister. (HT PHOTO)

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the AAP can change the faces and do a makeover but its leaders cannot change their habits. “This makeover would not change anything. The core character of the party is corrupt. They will be held accountable irrespective of Atishi, [Manish] Sisodia, or Kejriwal becoming the face. The character of the AAP has not changed and the next election will be held on the issue of corruption.”

Sachdeva called it a good step that a woman is being made the chief minister but added she will also have to explain the shortcomings in her performance as minister. “Her performance has been dismal. She is the PWD [public works department] minister but look at the state of roads in Delhi. Roads are badly damaged and infrastructure is in shambles. More than 100,000 students in 9th standard failed last year. The education model is built on falsehood.”

BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said that Atishi will be a dummy chief minister. “I congratulate dummy chief minister but the state of Delhi is not expected to change. The face of the government will be Atishi but Kejriwal will run the show behind the scenes. Corruption is at peak and developmental work is at a standstill.”

Khurana claimed there were multiple cases of corruption in the education sector. “If they want an early elections, we challenge them to recommend them.”