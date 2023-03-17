BJP questions Rahul Gandhi’s intent behind questioning India’s democracy abroad

Stepping up its attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday questioned his intent in raising questions about India’s democracy on foreign soil. The BJP has demanded Gandhi’s apology over his comments in London that democracy in India is under threat. (PTI)

BJP president JP Nadda said to seek interference in India’s internal matters by another country is an attack on India’s sovereignty. “I want to ask Rahul Gandhi what are his intentions behind urging Europe and America to interfere in India’s domestic matters.”

Referring to India as the “mother of democracy,” Nadda said no power in the world can harm the democratic legacy of India. “Today, no one listens to your party [Congress] in the country, and the public does not trust you. This is the reason why your party has been nearly wiped off,” Nadda said.

He added there is a global acknowledgment of India’s achievements including in the economic sector. “Italian PM [Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni] has called PM [Narendra] Modi the most lovable PM. From World Bank to IMF [International Monetary Fund], all are appreciating development in India. German Chancellor [Olaf Scholz] has said India’s development is incredible. Japan, Australia, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia are appreciating PM Modi’s leadership for India. But Rahul Gandhi, you are disrespecting the nation,” Nadda said.

The BJP has demanded Gandhi’s apology for his comments in London, where he claimed democracy in India is under threat. It has maintained Gandhi’s comments insulted and undermined Indian Parliament, judiciary, and the media.

The Congress has insisted that Gandhi did not cast aspersions on India’s democratic functioning or its institutions. It has maintained he will not apologise.