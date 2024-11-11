BJP questions timing of report into Covid ‘scam’

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president BY Vijayendra on Sunday accused the state government‘s attempt to implicate former chief minister BS Yediyurappa in the ongoing probe into the alleged irregularities in the Covid-19 procurement was a “politically motivated attempt” to ensure that the BJP leader did not campaign, fearing a possible electoral defeat. Vijayendra pointed out the incongruity in the government’s actions while questioning the motivations behind the “partial” report (PTI)

Vijayendra pointed out the incongruity in the government’s actions while questioning the motivations behind the “partial” report. “They have claimed that during the pandemic, there were irregularities in purchasing PPE kits. The report itself has issues. In fact, I want to ask the chief minister, why is he so frustrated. Are you frustrated because you are going to lose the (by)election? Otherwise, what is the need to bring out an incomplete report?” he said.

“Following these allegations, the chief minister has called for BS Yediyurappa to refrain from campaigning in the by-elections. This clearly indicates that the allegations are linked to the bypolls,” he added.

The controversy comes from a report submitted by the justice John Michael D’Cunha commission, which investigated the alleged irregularities in Covid-19 procurements in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah addressed the allegations in a press conference in Bellari on Sunday, stating that over ₹2,000 crore in corruption took place under the Yediyurappa government in the purchase of healthcare materials. Siddaramaiah said that once the final report was received from the commission, the government would take appropriate action.

“Let the report of the commission come, then a decision will be taken in the cabinet,” Siddaramaiah said, referring to the ongoing investigation. He emphasised that the issues had been raised by him as the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly and reiterated that the government would act based on the findings of the commission.

The commission’s report recommended the prosecution of both Yediyurappa and former health minister B Sriramulu, accusing them of corruption in the procurement process. The report focuses on the purchase of three lakh PPE kits in April 2020 from two Chinese suppliers at an inflated price of over ₹2,000 per unit.

The commission allegedly found that the procurement was conducted through direct orders, bypassing the usual tendering process, and that there was “no compelling reason” for this course of action. The report alleged that the entire process was manipulated to favour certain suppliers, which allegedly provided an unfair advantage to them due to their connection with Yediyurappa and Sriramulu.

“The procurement was made purely on the directions of the CM and the health minister, GoK, without following the basic procurement rules and procedures,” the report stated.

It further alleged that Yediyurappa and Sriramulu abused their positions to benefit the suppliers. The commission has recommended prosecuting both individuals under sections 7 and 11 of The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and for criminal breach of trust. The report also calls for disciplinary action against public officials involved in the transaction.

Yediyurappa had said there was no question of getting scared by “these threats”. The government was trying to create confusion by digging into the past and this will not serve any purpose, he added.

Home minister G Parameshwara responded to the report, highlighting its findings, which include a loss of ₹14-18 crore to taxpayers on PPE purchase. “The report talks about loss of ₹4-18 crore to the taxpayer. So the government has to take action and the cabinet will decide on the further action,” he said, stressing the need for accountability in the face of the alleged mismanagement of funds.

Health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao also weighed in on the findings, emphasising that the commission had clearly indicted Yediyurappa and Sriramulu.

“There are many other aspects of the report which I don’t want to talk about. I can say whatever is there in the report is true. It clearly shows that during the crisis of CovidD, the BJP government was using it to loot the state, and the allegations we were talking about then have come true,” Rao asserted.

He dismissed the BJP’s claims of political vendetta, pointing out that the commission had taken over a year and a half to complete its investigation and produce the report.

“This is not an overnight decision. It has nothing to do with us. It’s a serious allegation with clear evidences given of how it was done. He can fight it out legally,” Rao added, rejecting any accusations of political interference in the report’s findings.

The state government had decided to set up a special investigation team (SIT) and a cabinet sub-committee to take further action on the D’ Cunha commission report.

In the “partial” report submitted on August 31 in 11 volumes, the Commission examined the expenditure to the tune of ₹7,223.64 crore.

