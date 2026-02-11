BJP's Ritu Tawde elected unopposed as Mumbai mayor, Sena's Sanjay Ghadi becomes deputy mayor

BJP corporator Ritu Tawde and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Ghadi have been elected unopposed as the mayor and deputy mayor respectively, of Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Tawde's charge as the mayor of BMC ends the Thackeray family's 25-year dominance over India's richest civic body. Ritu Tawde from BJP and Sanjay Shankar Ghadi from Shinde Sena. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Tawde, 52, is a corporator from ward 132 in Ghatkopar. She was earlier associated with the Congress before joining the BJP in 2012 and was elected as a corporator in the same year.

ALSO READ | Who is Navi Mumbai mayor Sujata Suraj Patil? All you need to know Elections for the BMC and 28 other civic bodies in Maharashtra were held on January 15. The BJP won 89 seats in the BMC, while Shinde’s Sena secured 29.

Fadnavis, Shinde on mayor election Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde were present at the BMC headquarters to witness the mayoral election.

Speaking to reporters after the unopposed victory of the two leaders, Fadnavis said, “We are happy that our candidate Ritu Tawde is elected as mayor and Sanjay Ghadi is elected as deputy mayor.”

He added, “Tawde is experienced and knows the pulse of people. As a mayor, she will fulfill dreams of common Mumbaikar. We are celebrating centenary year of Balasaheb thackeray and we will fulfill his dreams.”

Shinde told reporters, “I thank Mumbaikars and they voted for Mahayuti and want development. I congratulate Ritu Tawde and Sanjay Ghadi. Both are efficient and experienced.”

“After our Mahayuti government came to power, I worked for two and half years and Devendraji is working since one year, we worked for development. Mumbaikars were kept away from development in 25 years (he means Sena UBT rule in BMC). We will fulfill the dreams of Balasaheb Thackeray who wanted houses for slum dwellers. We will give good roads, water and also make Mumbai drug free,” he added.

Who is Ritu Tawde? Ritu Tawde is a BJP corporator from Ghatkopar and has served as chairperson of the education committee of the BMC. Her name was finalised at a meeting of BJP corporators at the BMC headquarters on Friday last week.

She has become the second Mumbai mayor from the BJP after Prabhakar Pai, who held the post from 1982 to 1983.

Although the BJP had considered Rajashree Shirvadkar, Sheetal Gambhir and Alka Kerkar for the mayor’s post, Tawde was chosen in the end. Her Kokani-Marathi background was seen as a key factor, as mentioned in an earlier HT report.

Who is Sanjay Ghadi? Sanjay Ghadi will take charge as deputy mayor for 15 months instead of the usual two-and-a-half-year term.

Sources in the Shiv Sena told HT earlier that party chief Shinde wanted to give other corporators an opportunity to serve as deputy mayor.

Ghadi was elected from ward No. 5 in Magathane, winning by a margin of over 15,000 votes. He had also won the same ward in the 2017 BMC elections as a candidate of the undivided Shiv Sena. Later, he shifted from Shiv Sena (UBT) to the Shinde-led faction ahead of the 2026 civic polls.