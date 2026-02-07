Who is BJP's Ritu Tawde, named as Mahayuti candidate for Mumbai mayor?

Weeks after the Maharashtra urban local body polls concluded, the Mahayuti alliance named BJP's Ritu Tawde as its Mumbai mayor candidate, putting an end to speculations surrounding the top BMC post. This is for the first time in 25 years that the post would be held by a member of a party other than Shiv Sena. File photo of Ritu Tawde, set to be the mayor of Mumbai. (Facebook)

Additionally, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's Sanjay Shankar Ghadi has been nominated for the post of deputy mayor. The elections for th Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and 28 other civic bodies were held on January 15 in Maharashtra. The BJP secured 89 seats in the BMC while Shinde's Sena secured 29.

More about Ritu Tawde, set to be Mumbai mayor Ritu Tawde is a two-time corporator from Ghatkopar and has also served as the chairperson of the education committee of the BMC. Her name was announced at a meeting of BJP corporators at the BMC headquarters on Friday.

Tawde will be the second Mumbai mayor from the BJP after Prabhakar Pai who held the post from 1982 to 1983.

“I am feeling very good,” Tawde told media after filing her nomination papers for the post of BMC mayor in Mumbai on Saturday.