BJP's Ritu Tawde named Mahayuti candidate for Mumbai mayor; Shinde Sena's Sanjay Shankar Ghadi for deputy mayor

Putting an end to the suspense for Mumbai mayor, the Mahayuti alliance has at last named their candidate. Ritu Tawde from the Bhartiya Janata Party has been nominated to become the next mayor of Mumbai. Ritu Tavde (R) from BJP named Mumbia mayor and Sanjay Shankar Ghadi (L) from Shiv Sena named deputy mayor (Anshuman Poyrekar for HT)

Furthermore, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Shankar Ghadi has been nominated for the post of deputy mayor.

The elections for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and 28 other civic bodies were held on January 15 in Maharashtra. In these polls, the BJP won 89 seats in the BMC while Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, secured 29, leading the alliance to cross the halfway mark of 144 required to control the civic body.

On January 22, the lottery to decide the eligibility for the mayoral posts was conducted and for Mumbai, it was decided that the next mayor will be a woman from the General category.

Along with Mumbai, Pune, Dhule, Nanded-Waghala and Navi Mumbai also got women mayors from the general category.

Despite the majority, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance remained worried due to last-minute defections. Shortly after the elections, a row erupted after the Eknath Shinde-led Sena moves its corporators in a Bandra hotel.

Post election-day, alliances also kept shifting, bringing more suspense in the run-up to the mayoral lottery. In a turn of events, Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) support to the Shiv Sena in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) sparked political tensions.

Additionally, the BJP and the Congress also accused each other of trying to approach the rival party’s corporators.