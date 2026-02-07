Alcoholic drinks, cosmetics, medical devices: Goyal lists US goods that will attract zero tariffs

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday hailed the framework announced under the India–US trade agreement. Under the trade deal between the two grand economies, several American products will face zero tariffs in India, Goyal told a press briefing. New Delhi, Feb 07 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal addresses a press conference on the India-US trade agreement, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Video Grab)

He said several products, including alcoholic beverages, cosmetics, and medical devices will face zero tariffs.

“When these products come, there will be competition, the consumers will get good quality products, the product will remain cheap and there will be efficiency in the market,” said Goyal in the press conference.

India will get duty-free access for certain automobile and aircraft parts in the US under the India–US trade pact, Goyal added.