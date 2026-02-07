Alcoholic drinks, cosmetics, medical devices: Goyal lists US goods that will attract zero tariffs

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday hailed the framework announced under the India–US trade agreement. Under the trade deal between the two grand economies, several American products will face zero tariffs in India, Goyal told a press briefing.
He said several products, including alcoholic beverages, cosmetics, and medical devices will face zero tariffs.
“When these products come, there will be competition, the consumers will get good quality products, the product will remain cheap and there will be efficiency in the market,” said Goyal in the press conference.
India will get duty-free access for certain automobile and aircraft parts in the US under the India–US trade pact, Goyal added.
Here's a list:
Distillers Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) used in animal husbandry
Wines, spirits and other alcoholic beverages
Select medicines, including some cancer drugs
Some cosmetic items
Certain organic and inorganic chemicals
Computer-related products
Some medical devices
Goyal added that a minimum import price has been set for these products to balance trade while protecting domestic interests.