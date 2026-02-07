Edit Profile
    Updated on: Feb 07, 2026 3:17 PM IST
    By Priyanjali Narayan
    Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday hailed the framework announced under the India–US trade agreement. Under the trade deal between the two grand economies, several American products will face zero tariffs in India, Goyal told a press briefing.

    New Delhi, Feb 07 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal addresses a press conference on the India-US trade agreement, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Video Grab)
    New Delhi, Feb 07 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal addresses a press conference on the India-US trade agreement, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Video Grab)

    He said several products, including alcoholic beverages, cosmetics, and medical devices will face zero tariffs.

    “When these products come, there will be competition, the consumers will get good quality products, the product will remain cheap and there will be efficiency in the market,” said Goyal in the press conference.

    India will get duty-free access for certain automobile and aircraft parts in the US under the India–US trade pact, Goyal added.

    Here's a list:

    1. Distillers Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) used in animal husbandry
    2. Wines, spirits and other alcoholic beverages
    3. Select medicines, including some cancer drugs
    4. Some cosmetic items
    5. Certain organic and inorganic chemicals
    6. Computer-related products
    7. Some medical devices

    Goyal added that a minimum import price has been set for these products to balance trade while protecting domestic interests.

    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest IND vs Eng Live Score at HindustanTime
    News/India News/Alcoholic Drinks, Cosmetics, Medical Devices: Goyal Lists US Goods That Will Attract Zero Tariffs
