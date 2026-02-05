Who is Navi Mumbai mayor Sujata Suraj Patil? All you need to know

Sujata Suraj Patil of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been elected as the new mayor of Navi Mumbai, following the mayoral election held on February 5. Newly Elected Mayor by Corporators Sujata Suraj Patil & Dy Mayor Dashrath Bhagat at NMMC Headquarters in CBD Belapur (Bachchan Kumar/HT)

Patil defeated Shiv Sena candidate Saroj Rohidas Patil in the mayoral race, while BJP’s Dashrath Bhagat won the deputy mayor’s post by beating Sena’s Akash Balkrishna Madhvi.

Who is Sujata Suraj Patil? Sujata Suraj Patil is a BJP corporator and the wife of Suraj Patil, a senior party loyalist from Navi Mumbai known for his strong grassroots influence. She is a second-time corporator, making her relatively new compared to other senior contenders in the party.

BJP leader Ganesh Naik picked Sujata Patil over more experienced party leaders, which meant loyalty and trust played a key role in her selection. The decision surprised even many BJP corporators, HT.com earlier reported. Several senior women leaders were seen as strong contenders for the post. Party corporators said they were informed of the decision only on the morning nominations were filed.

BJP’s strong position in NMMC The BJP holds 65 seats in the 111-member civic body, giving it a comfortable majority and making its victory in the mayoral election largely expected.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders, including the Shiv Sena criticised the BJP’s decision-making process, accusing Ganesh Naik of acting unilaterally and ignoring alliance partners in the Mahayuti.

