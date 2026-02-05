Who is Navi Mumbai mayor Sujata Suraj Patil? All you need to know
Sujata Suraj Patil, from BJP, is Navi Mumbai's newly elected mayor.
Sujata Suraj Patil of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been elected as the new mayor of Navi Mumbai, following the mayoral election held on February 5.
Patil defeated Shiv Sena candidate Saroj Rohidas Patil in the mayoral race, while BJP’s Dashrath Bhagat won the deputy mayor’s post by beating Sena’s Akash Balkrishna Madhvi.
Who is Sujata Suraj Patil?
Sujata Suraj Patil is a BJP corporator and the wife of Suraj Patil, a senior party loyalist from Navi Mumbai known for his strong grassroots influence. She is a second-time corporator, making her relatively new compared to other senior contenders in the party.
BJP leader Ganesh Naik picked Sujata Patil over more experienced party leaders, which meant loyalty and trust played a key role in her selection. The decision surprised even many BJP corporators, HT.com earlier reported. Several senior women leaders were seen as strong contenders for the post. Party corporators said they were informed of the decision only on the morning nominations were filed.
BJP’s strong position in NMMC
The BJP holds 65 seats in the 111-member civic body, giving it a comfortable majority and making its victory in the mayoral election largely expected.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders, including the Shiv Sena criticised the BJP’s decision-making process, accusing Ganesh Naik of acting unilaterally and ignoring alliance partners in the Mahayuti.
What is next?
With Sujata Patil as mayor, the BJP is expected to further strengthen its control over Navi Mumbai’s civic administration, even as political tensions between allies continue to simmer.
