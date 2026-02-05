Edit Profile
    Who is Navi Mumbai mayor Sujata Suraj Patil? All you need to know

    Sujata Suraj Patil, from BJP, is Navi Mumbai's newly elected mayor.

    Updated on: Feb 05, 2026 3:34 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Sujata Suraj Patil of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been elected as the new mayor of Navi Mumbai, following the mayoral election held on February 5.

    Newly Elected Mayor by Corporators Sujata Suraj Patil & Dy Mayor Dashrath Bhagat at NMMC Headquarters in CBD Belapur (Bachchan Kumar/HT)
    Newly Elected Mayor by Corporators Sujata Suraj Patil & Dy Mayor Dashrath Bhagat at NMMC Headquarters in CBD Belapur (Bachchan Kumar/HT)

    Patil defeated Shiv Sena candidate Saroj Rohidas Patil in the mayoral race, while BJP’s Dashrath Bhagat won the deputy mayor’s post by beating Sena’s Akash Balkrishna Madhvi.

    ALSO READ | Naik’s ‘Sunday ambush’: Loyalist’s wife is Navi Mumbai mayor pick

    Who is Sujata Suraj Patil?

    Sujata Suraj Patil is a BJP corporator and the wife of Suraj Patil, a senior party loyalist from Navi Mumbai known for his strong grassroots influence. She is a second-time corporator, making her relatively new compared to other senior contenders in the party.

    BJP leader Ganesh Naik picked Sujata Patil over more experienced party leaders, which meant loyalty and trust played a key role in her selection. The decision surprised even many BJP corporators, HT.com earlier reported. Several senior women leaders were seen as strong contenders for the post. Party corporators said they were informed of the decision only on the morning nominations were filed.

    ALSO READ | NMMC shuts nine construction sites in Sanpada and Ghansoli for violating air pollution norms

    BJP’s strong position in NMMC

    The BJP holds 65 seats in the 111-member civic body, giving it a comfortable majority and making its victory in the mayoral election largely expected.

    Meanwhile, opposition leaders, including the Shiv Sena criticised the BJP’s decision-making process, accusing Ganesh Naik of acting unilaterally and ignoring alliance partners in the Mahayuti.

    ALSO READ | Maharashtra Cabinet clears Metro link between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports: What it means for real estate markets

    What is next?

    With Sujata Patil as mayor, the BJP is expected to further strengthen its control over Navi Mumbai’s civic administration, even as political tensions between allies continue to simmer.

    News/Cities/Mumbai News/Who Is Navi Mumbai Mayor Sujata Suraj Patil? All You Need To Know
