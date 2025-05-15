BJP rules out alliance with Congress in Manipur amidst speculation

Imphal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Manipur dismissed speculation about forming a government with the Congress in the state, calling the rumours “irresponsible.” BJP refuted speculation reported on local news channels and social media claiming that a group of BJP and Congress MLAs are preparing to form a new government in the state

“The BJP strongly condemns the spread of such unfounded news and cautions against repeating it in the future. All BJP legislators continue to remain with the party, and under no circumstances will the BJP form a government in alliance with the Congress,” a statement issued by general secretary L. Deben Singh said on Thursday.

Speculation were reported on local news channels and social media claiming that a group of BJP and Congress MLAs are preparing to form a new government in the state.

The party also urged media outlets and individuals not to misuse the right to freedom of speech by circulating unverified information that could further escalate tensions in the region. “Such rumours are irresponsible and have the potential to worsen the situation in Manipur,” the statement said.

Also Read: 21 Manipur MLAs write to PM Modi, Shah seeking restoration of ‘popular government’

The rumours were fuelled after BJP North East in-charge Sambit Patra met assembly speaker Th Satyabrata, former chief minister N. Biren Singh, and several Kuki-Zo MLAs including Nemcha Kipgen.

Meanwhile, a group of 21 members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) from Manipur has submitted letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah, demanding the immediate installation of a “popular government in the state”.