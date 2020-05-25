e-paper
BJP’s one year in office: Virtual rallies, letter from PM Modi to 10 crore Indians to mark anniversary

Marking party’s dominant return in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a letter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to the countrymen will be distributed to about 10 crore households by booth level workers.

May 25, 2020
Smriti Kak Ramachandran | Edited by Arpan Rai
Smriti Kak Ramachandran | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi seen with Amit Shah at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi seen with Amit Shah at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi.(Photo by Vipin Kumar / Hindustan Times)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party will organise a series of programmes both online and on the ground to mark its first year in office on May 30, said functionaries aware of the details.

A letter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to the countrymen will be distributed to about 10 crore households by booth level workers. The letter distribution, functionaries said, will be limited to those areas which do not fall under containment zones. As for containment zones, the letter will be delivered electronically and on social media platforms.

According to a senior party functionary, a virtual rally will be organised, as will 1,000 online interactions across the country. “This is not the first time that the party is relying on the virtual world to connect with the masses, but now it is being scaled up,” said the functionary.

Marking party’s dominant return, the focus of the rallies and the interactions will carry the message of self reliance or Atama Nirbhar Bharat given by the prime minister. The celebratory interaction will also cover the Rs 20 lakh crore financial package announced by the government to revive economy hit by coronavirus pandemic. The interactions will also spotlight the efforts made by government to contain the spread of the virus outbreak in the country, which has claimed over three lakh lives globally.

Additionally, BJP president JP Nadda will inaugurate the anniversary functions with an online address to the BJP workers through social media platforms such as Facebook live.

Narendra Modi-led BJP swept back to power last year on May 24 with a majority bigger than in 2014. The party secured a run-away victory by winning 303 seats, far beyond the 272-mark they needed for a majority in the Lok Sabha. The 2019 results also showed rise in party’s seat share, which rose from 282 seats secured by BJP in 2014.

In the past, the party had used 3D technology in its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. Video conferences with 3D images of Prime minister Modi were also used to reach masses in remote areas during campaigning.

