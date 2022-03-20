BJP slams TMC over bomb attack on MP, TMC denies allegation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a dig at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the alleged attack on BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar. BJP's candidate for Ballygunge Assembly by-elections Keya Ghosh told news agency ANI that the attack “shows that TMC candidates are scared that they will lag behind in polls". She further demanded the deployment of Central forces.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Accused of 'changing parties like clothes', Babul Supriyo's reply to BJP leader

Meanwhile, BJP supporters on Sunday blocked traffic on the National Highway 12 which connects north and south Bengal protesting the alleged bomb attack.

Denying BJP's allegation, TMC leader Jaiprakash Majumdar claimed that no such attack had taken place on BJP MP's car, as quoted by news agency PTI. Majumdar, who recently joined the TMC after being suspended from BJP for anti-party activities, told PTI that Jagannath Sarkar is “making up the allegation to get central security for himself.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lok Sabha member from BJP Jagannath Sarkar on Saturday alleged a bomb was hurled at his car when he was travelling in West Bengal's Nadia district. The MP was returning after watching the film 'The Kashmir Files’. According to him, he escaped as the bomb landed behind the car.

"I was returning after watching 'The Kashmir Files'. A bomb was hurled at my car on my way back, we escaped it narrowly. We pulled out the car a little far to see. Police came after 10 minutes," Jagannath Sarkar narrated, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Slamming the Mamata Banerjee government, he said that the law and order in the state has deteriorated. He further demanded a President's rule in the state. "No one is secure in Bengal as the law and order situation has worsened in the state. Democracy has been toppled by the state government. Article 356 (President's rule) should be imposed to prevent the prevailing situation in the state. Otherwise, it won't stop," he told ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘The Kashmir Files’ is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir. Featuring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, the film has entered the 100-crore club mark. The Vivek Agnihotri film has been made tax-free in several BJP-led states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also praised this film.

Also read: BJP MP says bomb hurled at his car after returning from 'The Kashmir Files' show