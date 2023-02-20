BJP says Baghel running ‘cash pick-up’ service, CM hits back: 'spokesman of ED…'

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and BJP leader Raman Singh on Monday alleged that his successor, Bhupesh Baghel, was running a ‘cash pick-up service’ in the state in the name of Congress's plenary session scheduled for later this week. Singh said that Congress starts crying foul whenever Baghel's “theft” is caught, asking the chief minister how long he will keep “looting the resources” of Chhattisgarh to “fill the vault" former party chief Sonia Gandhi. (Also Read | Congress's warning over ED raids in Chhattisgarh: ‘2024 coming…weather changes’)

"After the "cash on delivery" services of Bhupesh Baghel, “cash pick-up” service is running in the name of Congress plenary session," Raman Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Whenever Bhupesh's theft is caught, Congress starts crying, after all, how long will you fill the vault of "10 Janpath" by looting the resources of mother Chhattisgarh," he added.

Singh's tweet came hours after Enforcement Directorate raided multiple premises linked to Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh. The searches are underway since early this morning at over a dozen locations that include those of MLA Devendra Yadav in Bhilai (Durg district), Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee treasurer Ramgopal Agrawal, chairman of Chhattisgarh State Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board Sushil Sunny Agrawal and party's state spokesperson RP Singh in Raipur.

The development comes days ahead of the plenary session scheduled to be held from February 24 to 26, with over 10,000 Congress functionaries and senior leaders set to participate in the event.

Baghel said that the crackdown shows BJP's frustration over party convention in Raipur and the exposé of billionaire Gautam Adani by Hindenburg report.

“Whenever the Congress takes any major step, such acts (raids by central agencies) happen…The BJP-led Centre is scared of the Congress. The BJP was nervous when the Congress took out the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and now they are afraid of the plenary session going to be held in Raipur,” Baghel said.

Citing the names of the Congress leaders facing raids, Baghel said, “the motive is to create panic by taking action against select individuals of Congress. When we were not afraid of the Britishers, then why should we be afraid of them (BJP),” Baghel added.

Hitting out at Raman Singh, Baghel said that he becomes the spokesperson of central agencies whenever there is a raid.

"What he couldn't do in 15 years, the four years of Congress government has done and won hearts."

