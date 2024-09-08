BJP says Jawhar Sircar's letter to Mamata exposes 'corruption, dictatorial attitude’ within TMC

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday in a scathing attack said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Jawhar Sircar's letter to West Bengal chief minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee has exposed the "dirt, corruption and dictatorial attitude" within the ruling party in West Bengal. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(File)

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that Sircar's letter indicates that every institution in West Bengal has been “corroded with corruption” by the Mamata Banerjee government.

“The letter by Jawhar Sircar, TMC MP, exposes dirt, corruption and dictatorial attitude within the TMC. TMC means 'too much corruption,” he said.

Poonawalla also said the TMC MP's letter to Banerjee also reveals that her government's priority in the Kolkata medic rape-and-murder case "was not nyay (justice) for beti (the daughter)".

"It was an institutional cover-up. There is total no-confidence against her as the movement against the incident is a people's movement, yet TMC leaders abused the protestors and threatened them," he wrote in his post on X.

"The only question is how can Mamata Banerjee continue? Should she not resign?" Poonawalla asked, adding, "Instead of resigning, she protects CP Kolkata , Sandip Ghose, and others. Why?" he added.

Further targeting the Congress, the BJP spokesperson also sought to know why Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are “still silent” on the case.

"Won't (they) visit the victim's parents?" he asked. "From the parents statement and other evidence, it is clear that a huge cover up was done (in the case) at the behest of the top leaders of the TMC," Poonawalla said.

Jawhar Sircar's letter to Mamata Banerjee



Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha member Jawhar Sircar, a retired bureaucrat, wrote to the party’s chairperson and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday that he is going to resign from Parliament and also quit politics as he is unable to bear with corruption which, he alleged, has contributed to the mass outrage against the August 9 rape and murder of a junior doctor at a Kolkata hospital.

In his letter, Sircar expressed disillusionment with the state government’s handling of corruption in the aftermath of the scandal involving the former education minister.

“Believe me, the present spontaneous outpouring of public anger is against this unchecked overbearing attitude of the favoured few and the corrupt. In all my years I have not seen such angst and total no-confidence against the government, even when it says something correct or factual,” Sircar wrote.

“I have suffered patiently for a month since the terrible incident at R G Kar Hospital and was hoping for your direct intervention with the agitating junior doctors, in the old style of Mamata Banerjee. It has not happened and whatever punitive steps the government is taking now are too little and quite late. I think normal may have been restored in this state much earlier, if the caucus of the corrupt doctors was smashed and those guilty of taking improper administrative actions punished immediately after the scandalous incident happened,” Sircar wrote, apparently pointing at the recent suspension of some doctors and health officials.