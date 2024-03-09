BJP seals alliance with Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, Jana Sena for Andhra Pradesh, Lok Sabha polls

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday sealed its alliance with the Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party in Andhra Pradesh after days of speculations. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu confirmed the same during a media interaction, asserting that the alliance will have a clean sweep in Andhra Pradesh during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda in Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)

“BJP, TDP, Jana Sena have come to understanding for alliance in polls,” N Chandrababu Naidu said, reported PTI. It is expected that a joint statement by the two parties will be released soon as a TDP-BJP media conference is set to take place on March 17, NDTV reported citing sources.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The BJP-TDP-Jana Sena alliance has been finalised for both the Andhra Pradesh elections and the Lok Sabha polls, which are expected to take place simultaneously.

The former Andhra chief minister told PTI, “Andhra Pradesh has been destroyed badly. The BJP and the TDP coming together is a win-win situation for the country and the state.” While announcing the alliance, he also lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and expressed confidence for the upcoming polls.

The alliance will sweep the polls in Andhra Pradesh, he asserted, lashing out at the YSR Congress, which is in power in the southern state. The three parties sealed their alliance following a second round of talks involving their senior leaders on Saturday, sources said.

Sources cited by PTI said that the BJP and Jana Sena will together contest around 8 and 30 Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, Naidu's TDP will contest the remaining 17 Lok Sabha and 145 Assembly seats.

The deal between Chandrababu Naidu's party and BJP was sealed during the second round of talks between the two parties which included the TDP chief, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan.

A deal was hammered out between all the parties after intense negotiations of seat sharing for both Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. BJP wanted to contest 10 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, but TDP asserted that it is the primary opposition party in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)