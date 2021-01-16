BJP selects Shahnawaz Hussain as nominee for Bihar MLC polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday named former Union minister and its national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain as a candidate for the upcoming MLC elections in Bihar.

Hussain, who lost the Lok Sabha election from Bhagalpur in Bihar in 2014, did not contest the 2019 polls and his nomination for the MLC elections is being perceived as his return to electoral politics.

A former civil aviation minister, he was recently sent to helm the party’s campaign for the DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir along with Union Minister of home for finance Anurag Thakur.

The party also named six more candidates for the Legislative Council elections in Uttar Pradesh these include Kumar Manvendra Singh, Govind Narayan Shukla, Salil Vishnoi, Ashwini Tyagi, Surinder Choudhary and Dharamvir Prajapati. Polling for 12 MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held on January 28.