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BJP set to gain one seat in upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, BSP may draw blank

The October 16 elections cover 10 Uttar Pradesh seats, one in Uttarakhand and a West Bengal bypoll, with the BSP facing a loss of representation.

Updated on: Sep 23, 2026, 06:30:57 IST
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, NEW DELHI
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has 116 MPs in Rajya Sabha is all set to gain a seat in the Upper House where it is already the single largest party. The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced the schedule for biennial elections to fill 10 vacancies from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand. It will also hold a by-poll for a single seat in West Bengal. All elections will be held on October 16.

BJP projected to win eight UP seats

The BJP currently has 116 Rajya Sabha MPs and is the single largest party in the Upper House. (Sansad TV)
The BJP currently has 116 Rajya Sabha MPs and is the single largest party in the Upper House. (Sansad TV)

Of the 10 seats going to the polls on October 16, the BJP is expected to win 8 and the Samajwadi Party, 2 (a gain of one seat). The BJP is also comfortably placed to win the seats from Uttarakhand which will fall vacant after the completion of Naresh Bansal’s term on November 25 and West Bengal, which fell vacant on the resignation of TMC’s Rukmini Mallick in July.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) that has a single member will not have any representation in the upper House after the elections.

Also read: Rajya Sabha polls: EC announces October 16 voting for 11 seats in UP, Uttarakhand; Bengal bypoll

Nine UP seats to see incumbents retire

While the SP which has 101 MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh assembly is positioned to win two seats, the BSP, with no MLAs will no longer have a single member in the upper House. This will be the first time since the 1994 debut of the party that it will have no presence in the Rajya Sabha.

Also read: ‘Am I not a citizen’: Sibal hits out at ECI over SIR notice; BJP responds

BJP set to gain from Bengal vacancy

The BJP’s tally will increase by one as the party will win the West Bengal seat which has been vacated by Mallik who was sent to the Upper House by the TMC. The BJP-led NDA’s tally strength in the house is expected to be 154.

With elections in Uttar Pradesh scheduled for next year all eyes are now on the candidates that the BJP  will pick for the upper House. Given the importance of caste in the state, the party’s representation of various castes will be keenly scrutinised. A party leader speaking on condition of anonymity said it is likely that the ruling party will not repeat any of the retiring members.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the elections for the Rajya Sabha vacancies be held?

All elections will be held on October 16.

How many seats is the BJP expected to win in Uttar Pradesh?

The BJP is expected to win 8 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

What will happen to the Bahujan Samaj Party's representation in the Upper House?

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will not have any representation in the Upper House after the elections.

What will be the new strength of the BJP-led NDA in the Rajya Sabha?

The BJP-led NDA’s tally strength in the house is expected to be 154.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Smriti Kak Ramachandran

Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools.

bharatiya janata partyrajya sabhaelection commission of india
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