BJP shares parody video on Kejriwal from official account, calls him 'revdiwal'

The BJP-AAP duel over the CBI probe into Delhi's liquor policy intensified on Monday with the BJP sharing a parody video on Kejriwal from its official Twitter handle. The parody video making fun of Arvind Kejriwal, the New York Times report on Delhi's education, was then shared by several BJP leaders. The video also calls Kejriwal 'revdiwal', targetting the Delhi chief minister on 'freebies'. Also Read: Manish Sisodia claims 'got BJP offer that all CBI, ED cases will be closed...'

The video attack comes at a time when Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is under the lens of the CBI. Calling CBI action on Manish Sisodia politically motivated, AAP leaders said the 2024 Lok Sabha election will be Modi versus Kejriwal.

In the ongoing war of words, Manish Sisodia on Sunday shared an old video of Narendra Modi talking about the politicisation of CBI when he was Gujarat chief minister. On Monday, BJP sharpened their attack by posting the parody video. In the parody video, a person can be seen dressed like Kejriwal.

'What happened with Suvendu Adhikari, Himanta Biswa Sarma'

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday said BJP did the same thing to West Bengal's Suvendu Adhikari and Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma. Until they switched to the BJP, they were known to be 'criminals' with several cases going on against them. "But then Himanta Biswa Sarma became Assam CM. Like this, I have 36 cases to cite," the AAP leader said.

Sisodia said he got BJP's message to switch to BJP

Manish Sisodia on Monday brought serious charges against the BJP and said he received BJP's message with an offer that if he breaks the Aam Aadmi Party and crossed over to the BJP, all cases will be withdrawn. "I have received a BJP message-break AAP and cross over to BJP and all the CBI-ED cases will be withdrawn. My response to BJP is that I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap, I am Rajput. I will never bow before corrupt conspirators. All the cases against me are fake. they can do whatever they want to do," Sisodia tweeted.

