BJP should turn pages of history: Akhilesh on Nagpur violence amid Aurangzeb row

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of endangering religious sites and fostering communal discord. The development comes at a time when there has been ongoing violence in Nagpur over the removal of Aurangzeb's grave. As of now, police have formed 18 special teams to track down and arrest those involved in Nagpur violence.

The violence in Nagpur, which occurred on March 17, was triggered by protests from right-wing groups, who were demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb.

Speaking to HT, Yadav also weighed in on the controversy surrounding Aurangzeb’s grave to highlight historical figures like Shivaji Maharaj and Swami Vivekananda, urging the BJP to focus on leaders who promoted unity and harmony.

“The BJP should turn the pages of history. Swami Vivekananda, a philosopher and scholar, spoke about India’s cultural ethos. The new generation still reveres his Chicago speech, which emphasized the universal acceptance of all religions. If BJP leaders truly respect Vivekananda, they should learn from his words about religious tolerance and inclusion,” Yadav said.

As of now, police have formed 18 special teams to track down and arrest those involved in Nagpur violence, officials said on Thursday.

As of now, 69 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence which took place on Monday.

Several areas in the city were under curfew for the third successive day on Thursday.