Government won't allow Aurangzeb's glorification: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Amid the ongoing row over Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that while his government is obligated to protect the tomb as it is a protected site, it will not allow attempts to glorify the Mughal emperor's legacy. CM Devendra Fadnavis assured that attempts to glorify Aurangzeb's legacy will not succeed. (PTI)

His remarks come in the backdrop of Hindutva organisations and party leaders calling for the demolition of Aurangzeb's tomb which they described as "symbol of pain and slavery".

"It is unfortunate that the government has to take responsibility for the protection of Aurangzeb's grave, despite his history of persecution. However, I assure you, if any attempt is made to glorify his legacy through 'mahima mandan', it will not succeed," the CM said.

Fadnavis was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a temple dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Thane on his birth anniversary.

He said that only the Maratha warrior's temple deserves glorification and not Aurangzeb's tomb.

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday protested outside various government offices during the day and submitted memorandums for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave in Khuldabad.

Earlier, state minister Nitesh Rana also urged Hindutva bodies to carry out their responsibilities and leave the rest to the government.

"The government will do its part while Hindutva outfits must do theirs. When Babri Masjid was being demolished, we did not sit and talk to each other. Our karsevaks did what was appropriate," Rane said.

However, Rane backed the calls made by Hindutva outfits regarding Aurangzeb's tomb.

Security beefed up at Aurangzeb's tomb

Security arrangements were also beefed up at Aurangzeb's tomb, with the police administration making it mandatory for visitors to provide their identity cards before entering the site.

The rural police department of the district implemented several security posts from the entry point to the Khuldabad town to the grave site.

An official, as cited by news agency PTI, also said that a State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) company of 50 policemen, 30 personnel from local police and 20 Home Guards have been deployed at various points and the tomb site.

Tourists visiting the grave site are now required to write their names in a visitors register kept with a team of Home Guards and have to furnish identity proofs, he added.

"The situation here is peaceful, and people should not believe in rumours. Footfall of visitors has gone down after the demands to demolish the grave have come up. The footfall is usually low during Ramzan. Nearly 100 people visit daily, but the number has gone down since the issue was raised," said Parvez Kabeer Ahmed, the caretaker of Aurangzeb's grave.

(With PTI inputs)