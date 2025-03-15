Significant dip in footfall at Aurangzeb’s tomb amid controversy

PUNE: The grave of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, located in Khuldabad, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad), has experienced a noticeable decline in visitor footfall. The downturn coincides with heightened political tensions and calls from political parties to demolish the historical site. The grave of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, located in Khuldabad, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad), has experienced a noticeable decline in visitor footfall. (HT FILE)

Feroz Ahmed Kabir Ahmed, caretaker of the grave, confirmed that amid the growing tensions, there is a sudden dip in the visitors at the grave.

“Usually around 2,500-3,000 tourists visit the grave, but after the controversy, the number has dipped to 200-400 per day,” he said.

Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and current Member of Parliament from Satara, on March 7, publicly demanded the demolition of Aurangzeb’s tomb. He questioned the necessity of preserving the site, labelling Aurangzeb as a “thief and looter,” and suggested that those who revere the tomb should relocate it to their own homes.

Echoing this sentiment, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on the next day acknowledged that a majority of people believe the tomb should be removed. However, he emphasised that any action must adhere to legal protocols, noting that the site is granted protected status under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

“There is fear in the minds of the tourists visiting the grave which could be the reason for the drop in numbers,” said Ahmed.

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Ahmed family, which is the sixth generation to take care of the historical grave, along with local police, and Waqf Board are taking care of the grave.

Considering the current situation, a heavy police force has been deployed at the tomb to avoid mishaps.

Afroz Ahmed, another family member of the Ahmed family, said that Alamgir Aurangzeb died 350 years ago. “Due to recent statements made by political leaders, there is an impact on the footfall of the visitors which impacts the local businesses of nearby hotels, flower shops, food stalls, tourist operators among others.’’

“Already due to Ramadan there is a low footfall of local tourists (around 1,000 to 1,200), but the current tense situation has reduced the number of tourists coming from other states and even other countries,” said Afroz Ahmed.

Shivkumar Bhagat, superintending archaeologist of ASI, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar division, “The monument comes under the ‘monument of national importance’ category, and like other monuments, we are taking care of it. Like Ajanta and Ellora caves this is not a ticketing monument hence we don’t have a record of the footfall.’’

According to Bhagat, ASI deployed six staffers at Aurangzeb’s tomb for the safety and daily maintenance of the grave.

Sheikh Arbaz who runs a flower shop in the area said, “We are witnessing a 50 per cent drop in business. Such circumstances affect our business and daily life.’’

In 1707, Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb died in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. As per his vasihatnama (legal document outlining a person’s will), he was buried in Khuldabad, near the dargah (shrine) of his spiritual guru, Sheikh Zainuddin.

Sanjay Sonawani, Pune-based historian, said, “Aurangzeb lived a simple life and did not use money from the royal treasury for himself. Instead, he earned his own money by making prayer caps (taqiyah) and writing copies of the Quran. He used this money for his personal needs and donated the extra to religious places.’’

“After his death, in his vasihatnama, Aurangzeb mentioned that for his last rites, money should be used from his personal earnings not from the royal treasury. He also emphasised that he should be buried in a very simple way,’’ said Sonawani.

Afroz Ahmed claimed, “As per vasihatnama, the grave of Aurangzeb, was simply built in raw soil at just ₹14.12 under the open sky. Only a plant of basil seeds is placed on it.’’

Imtiaz Jaleel, former Member of Parliament and state president of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), told Hindustan Times that such issues are ignited to only divide the community. “If they want to remove the grave of the Aurangzeb Then what about various structures built by the Mughals across India?”

This is not the first instance of controversy surrounding Aurangzeb’s tomb. In May 2022, the ASI temporarily barred public visits to the site following threats of vandalism from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The MNS had called for the tomb’s destruction, leading to increased security measures and a five-day closure to prevent potential incidents.