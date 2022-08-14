BJP slams Ashok Gehlot on 9-year-old Dalit boy's death: ‘Countless incidents..’

A Dalit’s boy death has sent across shockwaves across Rajasthan amid allegations that he was mercilessly beaten because he drank water from a pot which was meant for upper caste people. While a probe has been ordered by chief minister Ashok Gehlot into the death of the nine-year-old, the opposition has slammed the Congress government over the incident.

"A person commits such acts when they no longer fear the administration," Satish Poonia, Rajasthan BJP chief, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Sunday.

"This countless spate of incidents shows that the chief minister and the state home minister are helpless. The guilty must be brought to book," Poonia added.

The incident from the Surana village of the Jalore district - about 400 km from state capital Jaipur - was reported to have taken place on July 20 at a private school.

Chail Singh (40) - the teacher accused of beating up the nine-year-old - has been arrested. The police said a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act has been filed. “A case of death of a student after being hit by a teacher in a private school in Surana, Jalore has been registered. The incident took place around 20 days back. Probe is on,” said Himmat Charan, circle officer, Jalore, ANI reported.

In a tweet, Ashok Gehlot pointed out that he had taken note of the incident.

“The death of a student due to assault by a teacher in a private school in the Sayla police station area of Jalore is tragic. An arrest has been made against the accused teacher by registering a case under sections of the murder and SC/ST Act,” Gehlot said on Twitter.

But the BJP is likely to raise more questions, a week after rivals latched on to Gehlot’s remark that death penalty in rape cases lead to more deaths of victims.

(With inputs from ANI)

