BJP slams Congress govt over video of woman being manhandled at minister's house

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan over a purported video of a woman being forcibly moved out of state women and child development minister Mamta Bhupesh's residence during a public hearing. Sharing a 20-second clip of the alleged incident, BJP's Rajasthan unit said that the public will remove the “arrogant” Congress the same way Mamta Bhupesh forcibly moved a complainant out of a public hearing.

“The last days of the arrogant Congress are not far away!” the party tweeted.

In the video, the woman is purportedly seen arguing with the minister and later, being moved out of the residence by a male staff member.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also condemned the incident saying common women raising their voice is seen by the state government as “crossing their limits”.

He tweeted that "a woman who came to Gehlot government minister Mamta Bhupesh with a request was pushed out in front of her daughter".

"These people consider the daughters of the poor as second-class citizens. Because of this thinking, there is no limit to barbarism against women in the state," the Union minister tweeted in Hindi.

The purported video surfaced amid the ongoing crisis in Rajasthan Congress as war of words between the party's top two lieutenants in the state has further intensified.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail