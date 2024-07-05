BJP slams Mahua Moitra over remark against NCW chief: ‘Indecent, shameful’

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday lashed out at Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra over her remark against National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma. TMC MP Mahua Moitra gets slammed by the BJP for comments about the NCW chief(PTI)

Moitra, on Thursday, commented on a video posted on X, showing the NCW chief's arrival at the site of a stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The video drew attention as it showed Rekha Sharma walking, with her hands free while someone walked behind her holding an umbrella, an action which seemed insensitive to many.

Mahua Moitra left a comment on the post saying, “She is too busy holding up her boss’s pajamas”.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla reacted to her comment and flagged it as “extremely indecent, objectionable, and shameful”.

He posted a screenshot of Moitra's comment and sought her expulsion from party, claiming that it was the “true face” of the TMC and the Opposition.

"MP Mahua Moitra who justified and remained silent during Sandeshkhali, Chopra Talibani flogging, silent on Swati Maliwal now makes a disgusting comment at a women that too the NCW Chief," he said.

Poonawalla also attacked the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party for their silence on Moitra's comment, "Will Priyanka Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, (Mallikarjun) Kharge ji, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Chaturvedi, AAP call this out?"

"Will Mamata Didi act on her? Nope, just like they remained silent on Sandeshkhali and (flogging of a couple) in Chopra (West Bengal),” he added.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma also wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora over TMC MP Mahua Moitra's alleged remarks against her during Sharma's visit to Hathras.

The NCW on X, also condemned the remarks made against Sharma and in a post on Twitter indicated that they planned to file an FIR against Moitra, “The crude remarks are outrageous and a violation of a woman's right to dignity. The Commission observed that this remark attracts Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023. NCW strongly condemns these defamatory remarks and requests strict action against Ms. Moitra.”