BJP slams opposition parties for decision to boycott President's address to Parliament
Slamming opposition parties for their decision to boycott the President's address to Parliament, the BJP on Thursday accused them of "constitutional and moral bankruptcy".
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said if these parties think that the Modi government will backtrack from its support to three farm laws due to their collective pressure, then they should know that they lack such strength and that this dispensation bows only before people.
Addressing a press conference, Bhatia said opposition parties had been calling for a session all this while as he hit out at them for their decision to boycott the address.
A day before the start of the Budget Session of Parliament, 16 opposition parties led by the Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena and the TMC on Thursday decided to boycott the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament in solidarity with the farmers protesting the new farm laws.
The BJP spokesperson said all major opposition parties had spoken before these laws were passed in the last session, rejecting their contention that the government had rammed through these legislations without following due consultation.
What they have shown with this decision is their constitutional and moral bankruptcy, he said.
Parties like the Shiv Sena had even supported these laws in Parliament before making a U-turn, so did the Shiromani Akali Dal, he said.
Bhatia also lashed out at opposition parties like the Congress, TMC and the Samajwadi Party for not "condemning" the "anarchy" protesting farmers unleashed in the national capital on Republic Day and "insult" to the national flag.
Some opposition leaders had disapproved of the violence but alleged that the government's refusal to heed the farmers' demand to repeal these laws was a factor in it.
Bhatia said it is the government which has shown much flexibility and an open mind in its talks with farmer union leaders.
He also lauded the Delhi Police for its restrain and overall handling of the situation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala announces new curbs as Covid-19 cases continue to surge
- On Thursday, the state reported 5771 cases with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 9.87. The active case load is 72,392 and it reported 19 deaths taking the death toll to 3682. Almost 45 per cent of fresh cases of the country are from Kerala.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No offs, could be annual event: CJI on Supreme Court's inaugural sitting anniv
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Red Fort breach: Fresh video show hundreds inside, tractors running amok
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP slams opposition for decision to boycott President's address to Parliament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day violence: Protesters snatched magazines from constables, says FIR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal Assembly demands repeal of farm laws, Mamata Banerjee taunts BJP
- The resolution in the Assembly also extended support to the protesting farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Cong-Left to share seats for Bengal polls
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Border row: Maharashtra government releases old documentary to make its case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail pleas of Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal
- Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said in a case of conspiracy of such a large scale, not having a video was not so vital as generally conspiracy, by its very nature, is hatched in secrecy and not having videos of such a conspiracy was obvious rather than doubtful.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC expresses displeasure over Centre's affidavit in civil services exam matter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With 1.9 lakh job vacancies, Telangana govt is working at 61% of total strength
- According to the pay revision committee's report, Telangana was also lagging behind in terms of population-workforce ratio, compared to many other states.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 or border challenge, India capable on every front: PM Modi
- In his customary address at the National Cadet Corps rally, the PM said whether it was the protective cover of the vaccine or dealing with those who challenge India, the country was capable on every front.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong, Left agree to share 193 seats in Bengal assembly, to hold talks on rest
- On December 24, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) formally approved a tie-up with the Left parties in Bengal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: Tikait brothers differ, situation tense at Ghazipur border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest ends in Noida as BKU faction quits Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal
- The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lokshakti) said it was ending the protest because it had lost direction.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox