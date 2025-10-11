The BJP has criticised Karnataka’s Congress government over its decision to replace the state’s 5-kg rice allocation under the Anna Bhagya scheme with an “Indira Food Kit” for below poverty line (BPL) households, calling it a collapse of the promised rice distribution. BJP slams shift to BPL Indira food kit

In a post on X, the party said, “The 5 kg rice being provided by PM Narendra Modi is the only sure thing for Kannadigas, while the 10 kg rice promised by Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar has made its way to a land of no return!”

The Congress government, which won the 2023 Assembly elections on five key guarantees including 10 kg of free rice for low-income families, defended the move, citing misuse of rice and feedback from beneficiaries. The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday, approved replacing the state’s rice share with a kit containing green gram, toor dal, sugar, salt, and edible oil. The scheme will cover 1.26 crore households, benefiting approximately 4.48 crore people.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said a tender would soon be invited to procure the items, with the Cabinet approving an additional ₹61.19 crore for the initiative. Patil explained that the quantity of each item in the kit would be based on household size: one to two-member families will receive half a kg of each item, three- to four-member households will get one kg, and households with five or more members will receive one and a half kg.

“Quality and quantity will be ensured in the supply of food kit, and transparency will be maintained,” Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa said. He added that surveys conducted among beneficiaries revealed a strong preference for items other than rice. “About 90% of the surveyed felt that other food items would help the households and will add to nutrition. The government also felt that the quantum of rice could be high. The misuse was also noted,” Muniyappa said.

The Congress government had initially promised 10 kg of rice in addition to the 5 kg provided by the Centre ahead of the 2023 polls. When the Centre could not supply the required quantity, the state provided ₹170 per person per month instead. Once supply resumed last year, rice distribution began, but reports of widespread diversion and misuse prompted the government to reconsider the arrangement.

Officials said the Indira Food Kit aims to reduce misuse, increase nutritional diversity, and provide households with items they value more. Of the 1.26 crore BPL households, about 32.56 lakh consist of one or two members, approximately 63 lakh have three to four members, and nearly 30 lakh have five or more members. The distribution will be proportionate to family size to ensure fairness.

Muniyappa emphasised that the total cost of the kits would be comparable to the previous rice allocation, maintaining fiscal balance while improving nutritional outcomes. Further operational details, including logistics for distribution, are expected to be announced within a week.

The government stressed that the scheme would complement the Centre’s 5-kg rice supply under the PDS, ensuring beneficiaries continue to receive essential staples. Officials said the initiative aims to make the PDS more efficient, address diversion and misuse, and respond better to household needs.