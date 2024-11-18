BJP takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi over his version of ‘ek hain toh safe hain’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday took a swipe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his definition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘ek hain toh safe hain’ (united, we are safe) remark, calling the Rae Bareli MP “chota popat” (a young parakeet) who is wrecking his own political party. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at a press conference in Mumbai on Monday. (PTI Photo)

“One meaning of ‘safe’ is related to safety and security. It also means a lockbox or chest for those who have been breaking into the nation’s safe for years,” BJP leader Sambit Patra said during a press conference in Delhi.

Criticising PM Modi’s slogan, Rahul Gandhi earlier in the day claimed that the BJP’s slogan of ‘Ek hain toh safe hain’ primarily serves to the benefit of industrialist Gautam Adani in acquiring land worth ₹1 lakh crore through the Dharavi redevelopment project.

In response, the BJP came up with another poster, similar to the Congress MP’s one, showing PM Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, calling them “accused number 1 and 2”. Patra claimed that the “loot” by the Gandhi family in the name of several scams has been kept inside a safe while the mother-son duo is out on bail.

“Every morning, hens lay eggs, similarly, before elections, Rahul Gandhi hands out memes. Take it from me, there will be memes on Congress on November 23 (on Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly election result day) when they will report zero votes,” Patra said.

Gandhi drew parallels between the word “safe” in the Prime Minister’s slogan and the tendering process of the Dharavi redevelopment process, which he alleged was redirected to the Adani Group to serve the industrialist’s interests. He also called the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections as a contest between interests of billionaires and the poor.

“Narendra Modi’s slogan is: If we are united, we are safe. The question is: who is safe? The interests of Dharavi residents were overlooked to protect the industrialist’s interests,” Gandhi said during a press conference in Mumbai on Monday.

Patra also took a jibe at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for comparing the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to “poisonous snakes”.

“You (Kharge) compare a party, which has formed governments in several states by people’s mandate, and its members with a snake, also evoke violence against them by asking people to ‘crush them’. This is an emergency mindset,” the BJP leader said.

On Sunday, Kharge likened the BJP and RSS to “poisonous snakes” and called the organisations “politically most dangerous” in India.

“If there is anything which is politically the most dangerous in India, it is the BJP and the RSS. They are like poison. If a snake bites, the person (who is bitten) dies...such a poisonous snake should be killed,” he said while addressing a rally in Maharashtra’s Sangli.