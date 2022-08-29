BJP targets AAP, Kejriwal over ‘corruption’ in construction of classrooms

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged corruption in the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools, citing a 2020 Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report.

Gaurav Bhatia, BJP’s national spokesperson, said the CVC sent the report in February 2020 about corruption in the construction of classrooms in government schools. “Kejriwal should answer what action has been taken on the report?”

Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena last week sought a report from chief secretary Naresh Kumar over the delay in action over the report about alleged irregularities and cost overruns.

Bhatia cited the report and alleged there was a cost escalation of ₹326 crore. “...6,133 classrooms were to be constructed, but just 4,027 were constructed. Close 33% were not constructed. In some schools, there was a requirement for 160 toilets, but 1,214 were constructed.”

He added toilets were later shown as classrooms. “Do not play with the future of this country. Our kids will not study in the toilets. This is taxpayers’ money; should have been spent on the construction of classrooms…The government sanctioned construction of 29 rainwater harvesting systems whereas the CVC report clearly states that just two were found.”

He said Kejriwal’s main policy was that the more the number of classrooms, the more money they will get. “….We dare Kejriwal to answer the questions raised by us in the ongoing assembly session.”

Bhatia said the cost of the tenders was ₹989.26 crore and the work was awarded for ₹860 crore. “But the total expenditure was ₹1315 crore. Kejriwal should answer why more money was spent on the construction of the classrooms. As per CPWD [Central Public Works Department] rules, government contracts have to be given through public tenders. But the government did not issue any tenders for the work. The tenders were not issued as the work was awarded to some contractors close to Kejriwal so that he can get the money.”

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said the government stands exposed. “After the exercise policy, there is corruption in the construction of the classrooms. The BJP will continue to expose it.”

There was no immediate response from AAP.