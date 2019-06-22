BJP team visits violence-hit Bhatpara, to submit report to Amit Shah

A three-member BJP delegation led by Lok Sabha MP, SS Ahluwalia visited Bhatpara Saturday following violence in the area.

Two persons were shot dead and five wounded in clashes between two groups in Bhatpara on Thursday.

“Union home minister Amit Shah is immensely saddened by violence in Bhatpara. Such incidents are occurring only in West Bengal. We will talk to the concerned persons and submit a report to him,” ANI quoted Ahluwalia as saying.

Ahluwalia is the BJP MP from Durgapur. The BJP accuses the ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal of targeting its workers in the state. The violence which began during the campaign for the general elections continued even after the results were declared.

Bhatpara, just over 40 km north of Kolkata, comes under Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP recently wrested the control of the Bhatpara municipality as the party broke new ground in Bengal where it never ran a civic body.

On June 15, the Centre sought a report from the state government on the measures taken to contain political violence.

Earlier this month, BJP national executive member Mukul Roy had submitted a report to Amit Shah after three BJP workers were killed and five others went missing following violent clashes in Basirhat.

