BJP to reach out to 3 crore families to spread awareness over CAA

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 14:53 IST

The BJP is pulling out all stops to dispel doubts about the provisions of Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA. On Friday, party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Jain said the BJP has started a door-to-door campaign that will reach out to three crore families to clear perceptions about CAA.

“The CAA does not affect the citizenship of any community or faith in India, yet the Opposition is trying to stoke fears. This is why we are going to reach out to people for stating the facts,” Jain said while addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

A six-member committee has been formed under Jain to oversee the campaign work. The other members include Avinash Rai Khanna, Saroj Pande, Rahul Sinha, Suresh Bhatt and Ravinder Raju.

Separate committees have also been formed for social media and media outreach.

The party will launch a mass contact programme on January 5. The programme will be launched in New Delhi by Home Minister Amit Shah, in Nagpur by Nitin Gadkari and in Ghaziabad by BJP working president JP Nadda. Shah will also visit a few households in the national capital as part of the mass contact programme.

The party has also launched a number 8866288662 where people can give missed call to show their support for CAA.

“Shah has clarified the provisions of CAA in Parliament, but for political gains, opposition parties have tried to create an impression that this legislation is against people,” Jain said.

He said those people who were persecuted for following a particular religion are being targeted, and to oppose citizenship to such people is condemnable.

“Even Gandhi ji had said that India should make arrangements for jobs and livelihood of those who want to come back here,” Jain said.