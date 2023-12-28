'BJP to win 400 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections if...': Congress's Sam Pitroda's warning

New Delhi: Congress leader Sam Pitroda on Thursday questioned the accuracy of electronic voting machines saying the BJP will win 400 seats in the 2024 general elections if EVMs are not “fixed”. He also claimed his remarks on the Ram Temple were "twisted". Sam Pitroda (File)

Pitroda, a technocrat whom the Congress credits with bringing about the telecom revolution in India, said the main recommendation of a former Supreme Court judge Madan Lokur-chaired NGO was to change the current design of the VVPAT system.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"I waited for the Election Commission to respond but when it didn't happen I decided to speak. It has nothing to do with the fact that elections in five states are over and the 2024 election is coming. I feel there is a trust deficit based on this report. And, the Election Commission must respond to rebuild the trust," he said.

Asked about if the BJP could cross the 400-mark, he said it is possible if the EVMs are not fixed.

"More power to them if they think they can do it. Great. That is for the country to decide. EVM needs to be fixed before the next election. If EVM is not fixed, 400 may be true. If EVM is fixed, 400 may not be true," he told PTI.

The Election Commission had dismissed the apprehensions of the Opposition that EVMs were rigged in favour of the BJP, which has been the most successful political party in India since 2014.

Also read: 'Rahul Gandhi's mentor': BJP's 'appeasement' jab on Sam Pitroda over Ram Mandir remark

The Congress and other political parties demand that all Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips should be given to voters.

The BJP-led NDA won over 350 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The alliance is aiming to cross the 400-mark in 2024. It recently won three Hindi heartland states' assembly elections.

Sam Pitroda on Ram Temple

"My comments on the Ram mandir got twisted. I am basically protecting the Constitution. I am saying that religion is a very personal matter, leave it to the people. Of course you celebrate, people should celebrate what they want to. But don't complicate it with politics," he said, responding to his remarks on the Ram Temple, PTI reported.

On Wednesday, Pitroda said religion should not be mixed with politics.

"I have no problem with any religion. It is okay to go visit the temple once in a while, but you can't make that the main platform. 40 per cent of the people vote for BJP, and 60 per cent of the people do not vote for BJP. He is everybody's Prime Minister and not a party's Prime Minister and that's the message the people of India want him to have. Talk about employment, talk about inflation, talk about science and technology and challenges. They (people) have to decide what are the real issues- is Ram Mandir the real issue? Or unemployment is a real issue. Is Ram Mandir the real issue or Inflation is a real issue?" he told ANI.

The BJP took exception to his remark.

"This is Sam Pitroda who is the mentor of Rahul Gandhi. A lot of it represents the thinking of Rahul Gandhi that Hindutva doesn't matter. Terrorism doesn't matter because of appeasement. Inflation and corruption doesn't matter because of crony capitalism. Hindu faith doesn't matter because of their appeasement politics," BJP MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar said on Wednesday.