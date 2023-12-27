'Rahul Gandhi's mentor': BJP's 'appeasement' jab on Sam Pitroda over Ram Mandir remark

New Delhi: Sam Pitroda's remark on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya elicited a strongly worded response from the ruling BJP on Wednesday, as the latter accused the Congress leader and his party of practising "appeasement politics". Sam Pitroda, a Gandhi family confidant often credited by the Congress for bringing the telecom revolution in India, today said the Ram Mandir wasn't the real issue plaguing the country. (L-R) Rahul Gandhi with Jeremy Corbyn and Sam Pitroda.(Twitter)

BJP MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar said Pitroda's remarks reflect the mindset of the Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

Sam Pitroda is the prime example of how far removed Rahul's Congress is from the psyche of India. During UPA, Sam was a very powerful man and he was leading the prime minister's innovation council... the 2G scam happened then, and he was silent about that. On inflation and other economic issues, he had said 'what if there is some inflation'," he said.

"This is Sam Pitroda who is the mentor of Rahul Gandhi. A lot of it represents the thinking of Rahul Gandhi that Hindutva doesn't matter. Terrorism doesn't matter because of appeasement. Inflation and corruption doesn't matter because of crony capitalism. Hindu faith doesn't matter because of their appeasement politics," he added.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, will be attended by several BJP stalwarts including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In 2019, the Supreme Court allowed the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It also directed the authorities to provide separate land for a mosque.

Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Wednesday said the construction of Ram Temple wouldn't have been possible under the Congress rule as they had called Lord Ram a myth.

"Ram Mandir is not built for the people who don't believe in him, but for those who idolise him," she said.

Pitroda told news agency ANI that the BJP should keep religion separate from politics.

"I have no problem with any religion. It is okay to go visit the temple once in a while, but you can't make that the main platform. 40 per cent of the people vote for BJP, and 60 per cent of the people do not vote for BJP. He is everybody's Prime Minister and not a party's Prime Minister and that's the message the people of India want him to have. Talk about employment, talk about inflation, talk about science and technology and challenges. They (people) have to decide what are the real issues- is Ram Mandir the real issue? Or unemployment is a real issue. Is Ram Mandir the real issue or Inflation is a real issue?" he told ANI.

"Practice your religion but keep religion separate from politics," he added.

On Tuesday, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury accused the government of mixing religion and politics. He said no leader from his party will attend the January 22 ceremony.