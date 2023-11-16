Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / ‘BJP transfers money into Adani's pockets’: Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Rajasthan

‘BJP transfers money into Adani's pockets’: Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Rajasthan

ByHT News Desk
Nov 16, 2023 03:33 PM IST

Rajasthan will witness a single-phase election on November 25. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of transferring money into the pockets of industrialist Gautam Adani. “Narendra Modi had said - if black money is not erased, hang me...During Corona, Narendra Modi told you - turn on your mobile phone torches, clang utensils. People were dying across the country, there was no oxygen or medicines. Narendra Modi came and said that COVID is here, people are dying, clang your utensils now," Gandhi said at a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan's Churu. “On the other hand, here was Bhilwara model. Utensils were being clanged here and food packet was being distributed to houses in Rajasthan; medicines were being distributed and patients were being saved. Why? Because we run a government of the poor, farmers and workers...Congress party's work is to transfer money into the pockets of the poor. They transfer money into the pockets of Adani," he added. ALSO READ: 'Jitna paisa Modi Adani ko deta hai...’: Rahul Gandhi's retort to 'moorkh' jibe

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused the Modi government of destroying small businessman through demonetisation.(PTI file)

During the rally, Gandhi invoked GST implementation and 2016 demonetisation move to attack the prime minister. “Here, we run a government of the poor, we protect you. Narendra Modi implemented GST. For the first time in India, farmers have to pay taxes. He did demonetisation and finished all small businessmen." “Wherever you see, Adani is doing some or the other business - airports, ports, cement plants, roads are all his. So, he works for the rich. He helps Adani, Adani earns money and that money is used abroad. Foreign companies are purchased,” he added. ALSO READ: 'Moorkhon ke sardar': PM Modi's veiled jab at Rahul Gandhi over 'China' remarkHailing the incumbent Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state, Rahul Gandhi said,"State Government has worked for you a lot...Remember one thing, if BJP Government is formed here, whatever we did - be it a pension scheme, health scheme, 500 gas cylinder or 10,000 for women - will all be scrapped by them and they will once again start helping billionaires. If you vote for Congress, the poor, farmers and small businessmen will be benefitted".

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
rahul gandhi rajasthan assembly election gautam adani pm modi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP