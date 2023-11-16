‘BJP transfers money into Adani's pockets’: Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Rajasthan

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of transferring money into the pockets of industrialist Gautam Adani. “Narendra Modi had said - if black money is not erased, hang me...During Corona, Narendra Modi told you - turn on your mobile phone torches, clang utensils. People were dying across the country, there was no oxygen or medicines. Narendra Modi came and said that COVID is here, people are dying, clang your utensils now," Gandhi said at a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan's Churu. “On the other hand, here was Bhilwara model. Utensils were being clanged here and food packet was being distributed to houses in Rajasthan; medicines were being distributed and patients were being saved. Why? Because we run a government of the poor, farmers and workers...Congress party's work is to transfer money into the pockets of the poor. They transfer money into the pockets of Adani," he added. ALSO READ: 'Jitna paisa Modi Adani ko deta hai...’: Rahul Gandhi's retort to 'moorkh' jibe

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused the Modi government of destroying small businessman through demonetisation.(PTI file)

During the rally, Gandhi invoked GST implementation and 2016 demonetisation move to attack the prime minister. “Here, we run a government of the poor, we protect you. Narendra Modi implemented GST. For the first time in India, farmers have to pay taxes. He did demonetisation and finished all small businessmen." “Wherever you see, Adani is doing some or the other business - airports, ports, cement plants, roads are all his. So, he works for the rich. He helps Adani, Adani earns money and that money is used abroad. Foreign companies are purchased,” he added. ALSO READ: 'Moorkhon ke sardar': PM Modi's veiled jab at Rahul Gandhi over 'China' remarkHailing the incumbent Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state, Rahul Gandhi said,"State Government has worked for you a lot...Remember one thing, if BJP Government is formed here, whatever we did - be it a pension scheme, health scheme, ₹500 gas cylinder or ₹10,000 for women - will all be scrapped by them and they will once again start helping billionaires. If you vote for Congress, the poor, farmers and small businessmen will be benefitted".

