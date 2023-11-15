'Jitna paisa Narendra Modi Adani ko deta hai...’: Rahul Gandhi's retort to PM's 'moorkh' jibe

In a strongly worded retort to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "moorkhon ke sardar" (the leader of stupid people) jibe, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that PM's “abusive words” against him betray his exasperation. Accusing the Modi government of giving money to Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, Gandhi said his goal was to dole out as much money to the poor sections of the country. Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, in Vidisha, on Tuesday. (PTI)

"Wherever PM Modi goes, he uses bad words against me, he abuses me, talks nonsense. I don't care much about this. I have told you my goal already. He can call me any name, I don't really care. My goal is -- jitna paisa Narendra Modi Adani ko deta hai utna paisa me gareebo ko dunga (I will give as much money to the poor people of the country as Narendra Modi gives to Adani)," he said.

Gandhi said the fact that Modi was using "abusive words" against him proved he had been doing something right.

"I will show you that real politics is not about helping billionaires. True politics happens by helping the unemployed, farmers, small businesses -- I will show you. You can say what you like. You can abuse me as much as you want. Your abuses prove that I am doing the right work. 'Chid machti hai na, isliye to gali dete hain (He abuses out of exasperation)," he added.

What PM Narendra Modi said against Rahul Gandhi

Referring to Gandhi's Monday remark that Indians use 'Made in China' mobile phones, PM Modi called him the leader of stupid people.

"Yesterday, a Congress's wise man was saying that the people of the country only have made in China mobile. Arre 'moorkhon ke sardar', which world do you live in? Congress leaders are afflicted with the mental disease of ignoring India's achievements. I wonder what foreign glasses they have worn that they are not able to see in India," he said without directly naming Gandhi.

Congress slams PM Modi

The remark hasn't gone down well with the Congress party, which launched a counterattack against PM Modi.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said today that PM Modi had abused the people of Madhya Pradesh.

"He has verbally abused the public, verbally abused our leader. PM Modi has become so arrogant that he doesn't consider anyone before him. Even Ravan couldn't carry on with such arrogant, what would be the fate of Modi," he said.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said PM Modi should remember the dignity of the post he is holding before making such remarks.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said the remark showed he knew about the results of the ongoing elections.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is already aware of the results of the elections, and this is the reason why the prime minister of the country is using such foul language and calling Rahul Gandhi a moorkha,” he said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma repeats PM Modi's remark

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said PM Modi's remark about Gandhi was true.

"Yes he definitely is. There is nothing new in that. People all over India know what he is. You must have seen him in Parliament how he used to approach the Prime Minister...He keeps talking about 'Mohabbat' and 'Dukaan'. Can 'Mohabbat' and 'Dukaan' be together? 'Mohabbat' means true love and 'Dukaan' is for sale and purchase...So love can never have a shop. Someone gives a script to Rahul Gandhi and he just reads it. He is trying to show him as an angry young man. So that's why I think that what the Prime Minister has said, everyone in India knows it. This is what is in everyone's mind," he said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

