‘BJP trying to divide society’, says Uttar Pradesh MP Savitribai Phule, resigns from party

Savitribai Phule, BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh resigned from the party on Thursday , saying ‘BJP was trying to divide society,’ reports ANI.

This comes two days after she took on the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his comment on Hanuman’s caste.

Yogi Adityanath had said at a poll rally in Malakheda of Alwar district, Rajasthan, that ‘’Bajrang Bali was a forest dweller, deprived and a Dalit, who worked to connect all Indian communities together, from north to south and east to west.”.

Phule had reacted by saying if Lord Hanuman was a ‘Dalit’ as claimed by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, then Dalits should be appointed as pujaris in the all the Hanuman temples across the country. “Hanuman always stood by Lord Ram but then why did Ram award him a tail and blackened his face?”

The MP from Bharaich had also alleged that Lord Hanuman was a slave of ‘Manuwadi’ people.

When asked about the Ram temple issue, which is pending in the Supreme Court, Phule said the BJP is raking up the matter as it has no other issues.

“The country does not need a temple. Will it end unemployment and other problems of Dalits and backwards? The temple will benefit Brahmins, who are only 3 per cent. The money offered in temples are used by them for their gains and make our community (Dalit) their slave,” she said.

“We want rights given to us in the constitution,” the BJP MP said, adding that “Hamko adhikar chahiya warna kursi khali karo (Give us our rights or leave the government)”.

Phule had earlier raised questions on BJP leaders dining at the houses of Dalits and had termed the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah, “a mahapurush” (great personality), causing embarrassment to her party.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 14:48 IST