BJP unleashed violence after Tripura results, says Opposition team

Workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura unleashed “unbridled attacks” on those who supported opposition parties in the assembly elections, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem said on Sunday.

Kareem, who led an eight-member fact-finding team to post-poll violence-hit areas in the state, told reporters in Delhi: “What we witnessed and heard from the members of victim families were beyond imagination and far more shocking than we apprehended. We are in doubt, whether in any state of the country, such backlash is carried out by the ruling party on the followers of opponents only because they did not support the ruling party and worked for the opposition in the elections.”

He added: “The victims informed us that the entire state sparked with an unprecedented backlash of terror and intimidation just at the moment the BJP got a majority on March 2 (result day). In the name of celebration of victory by the ruling BJP, its unruly workers let loose unbridled attacks with inhuman ferocity on the people, particularly targeting opposition leaders, workers, and supporters.”

The BJP, meanwhile, accused the TIPRA Motha, a regional party headed by Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma, of attacking its victory rally at Ampinagar in Gomati district on Saturday.

“State BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee today visited Ampinagar and condemned the incident as barbaric and cowardly. A case was registered against specific persons in the local police station,” BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said, alleging that TIPRA Motha was behind the attack.

There was no immediate response from TIPRA Motha on the allegation.

(With agency inputs)