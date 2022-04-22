Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Guwahati polling after 9 years for civic body polls; AAP too trying its fortunes
Guwahati polling after 9 years for civic body polls; AAP too trying its fortunes

Guwahati Municipal Corporation polls: The counting of votes will take place on Sunday. 
Guwahati: Security personnel keep vigil as voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for the Guwahati Municipal Election 2022, at Rupnagar in Guwahati, Friday,(PTI)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 11:57 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin

After a gap of nine years, polling is being held on Friday for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation elections. Visuals showed queues outside the polling station in the morning.

In a first, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are being used for all the wards under the GMC. A total of 197 candidates are contesting in 57 wards but the BJP candidates from three wards have already been elected unopposed, news agency PTI reported. 

The voting for the key civic body polls comes more than a month after the BJP won Manipur for a second term to ensure that it continues to expand its footprint in the northeast.

But this civic body election is also interesting because Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP is trying its fortune this time. Tweeting a video of huge support at a rally, the AAP had posted on Thursday: “These footages show how the Guwahatians are ready to give @AamAadmiParty a chance. They have waited long enough for the BJP & Congress, who failed to solve their problems. This time they are bringing the much desired change in the form of AAP.”

By registering its presence in Guwahati, the AAP may also be eyeing other northeastern states, including Tripura where the state elections are due next year.

In Assam, the BJP had managed to win a second term last year. However, the performance in the municipal corporation gives an idea of the satisfaction among locals over the civic issues.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led the BJP’s election campaign, addressing multiple rallies across the city, while the party’s coalition partner at Dispur, Asom Gana Parishad’s (AGP), campaign was helmed by agriculture minister and party chief Atul Bora.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Bhupen Borah led the campaign for the opposition.

The votes will be counted on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)

