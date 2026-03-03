BJP weighs options for Rajya Sabha tickets as high-level consultations intensify

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified internal consultations to finalise its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, with several senior leaders in contention and a final decision expected from the party’s top leadership in the coming days, people aware of the developments said on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah with BJP president Nitin Nabin in New Delhi. (PTI File)

The people said at least eight names are under active consideration as the party seeks to balance organisational experience, regional representation and political strategy. Those being discussed include Pawan Singh, Rakesh Tiwari, Guru Prakash Paswan, Vinod Tawde, Sanjay Mayukh and Prem Ranjan Patel. Shivesh Ram and Rituraj Sinha are also understood to be in the reckoning, indicating that the contest remains open and fluid.

Sources said the selection process is being closely monitored by the central leadership, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah expected to take the final call. “The leadership is weighing political messaging, organisational needs and numbers very carefully. No decision has been sealed yet,” a senior party leader said on condition of anonymity.

There is also an internal discussion over whether BJP president Nitin Nabin should be considered for a Rajya Sabha berth. Sources indicated that if his name is taken up, the decision would be made directly by the top leadership, underlining the sensitivity and strategic importance of the move.

Party leaders suggested that clarity on candidates is likely after Shah returns to Delhi following his scheduled engagements. Several rounds of meetings and informal consultations are expected before the final list is announced.

The Rajya Sabha selections are also being viewed in the context of broader alliance management in Bihar. Sources said discussions involving former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha and his Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) form part of the larger political calculations. Kushwaha’s future course, including the possibility of closer alignment or merger with the BJP, is believed to depend on his meeting with Amit Shah and the outcome of talks on seat-sharing and political accommodation.

Party insiders said the BJP is treating the Rajya Sabha elections as more than a routine exercise. “These nominations are part of a long-term strategy. The party wants to strengthen its presence in the Upper House while also sending political signals in key states like Bihar,” a leader said.

Electoral arithmetic in the state assembly, support from allies, and caste and regional equations are among the factors being weighed, sources added. The leadership is keen to ensure that the final slate reflects both organisational loyalty and the party’s outreach objectives ahead of future elections.

While the BJP has not issued any official statement so far, an announcement is expected once consultations conclude. With the deadline approaching, party circles anticipate that the final list of Rajya Sabha candidates will be unveiled within days, bringing an end to intense speculation within the organisation.