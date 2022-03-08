BJP will make Tripura number one state if voted back to power in 2023: Amit Shah

AGARTALA: Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday urged the people of Tripura to give the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the chance to form government for the second term and promised to make the northeastern state the number one in the country.

Amit Shah was addressing a public meeting at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala on the occasion of 4 years’ completion of the BJP- Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) government in Tripura.

“I assure you that we have managed Tripura well in these 4 years. After our 5 years completion next year, give us another chance and we will make Tripura number one state in the country, “ he said.

After the Manipur assembly elections, Shah’s visit to Tripura is considered to be important as the state will go for assembly polls in 2023.

“I will come again soon. Prior to coming, we will fulfill each and every single poll promise and will seek your support again. Development can be done here only by Modiji and Biplabji and Jishnuji,” Shah said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb and deputy chief minister Jishnu Devvarman.

He also said that different crimes such as murder, rape and abduction have been reduced by 30 percent in Tripura and conviction rate has increased 10 times in the state due to the “double-engine government.” He also added that health insurance, double income for farmers, housing assistance etc. have been provided in the state.

He also announced that 33 percent seats will be reserved for women in government jobs, adding that he will launch a women empowerment project at Anandanagar in the outskirts of Agartala in the evening on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Amit Shah will also lay the foundation stone for National Forensic Sciences University campus at Anandanagar.

Launching a scathing attack on the Left Front, Shah said that political murders and violence are the characteristics of the Communist regimes. He also added the BJP government has brought peace and development to the Northeast, where terrorism, violence, infiltration and corruption used to prevail under the erstwhile regimes of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), and the Congress.

After landing at Maharaja Bir Bikram airport, Shah offered puja at Tripureswari temple, one of the 51 Shaktipeethas in the world, in Gomati district and also unveiled Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme in the temple premises.