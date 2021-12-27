e-paper
BJP will perform well in every corner of Himachal in Panchayati Raj polls: Anurag Thakur

Thakur, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance and Corporate Affairs made the remark while addressing people of Himachal Pradesh via video-conference on completion of three years of Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in the state.

india Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 17:34 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Shimla
Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur addresses people of Himachal Pradesh via video-conference on completion of 3 yrs of Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP govt in the state, in New Delhi.
Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur addresses people of Himachal Pradesh via video-conference on completion of 3 yrs of Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP govt in the state, in New Delhi. (ANI)
         

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anurag Thakur on Sunday asserted that BJP will perform well in every corner of Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming Panchayati Raj polls.

Thakur, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance and Corporate Affairs made the remark while addressing people of Himachal Pradesh via video-conference on completion of three years of Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in the state.

“We won elections in Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and even the general election. In the coming days, Panchayati Raj polls will be held in Himachal Pradesh and I am confident that BJP will perform well in every corner of the state,” Thakur said.

According to an announcement of the state election commission, the Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held in three phases next month--on January 17, 19 and 21.

Thakur, who is Lok Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur constituency said that the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to enhance investment in the state.

“I hope that in the next two years, Himachal Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur will achieve more than it achieved in the past three years,” he said.

