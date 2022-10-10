'BJP will remain #3 in Telangana': Owaisi amid 'condom' use comment controversy

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who over the weekend sparked a controversy with his 'condom' use comment in response to the speech by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Vijayadashmi, continued to attack the ruling BJP even amid criticism of his comments by the party leaders. With Telangana set to elect its new government next year, the chief of AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) leveled sharp allegations against the rival party.

“The BJP doesn't have anything to show except to create tension between Hindus and Muslims,” the 53-year-old leader said. “I've full faith that BJP will remain at number 3 in Telangana. They have no policy except to change the names," Owaisi was further quoted as saying by news agency ANI in Hyderabad.

The BJP has been putting in visible efforts to expand its base in the southern state of Telangana where K. Chandrashekar Rao - more popularly known as KCR - is the chief minister. He recently announced his foray into national politics with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the party that was earlier known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

While KCR and the BJP have been often locked in standoffs, Owaisi too has sparked a fresh row with his comments on the RSS, the BJP’s ideological parent. He was referring to Mohan Bhagwat’s population comment when he said: "Please don't take tension. The Muslim population is on the decline. The gap between two children is called spacing. Do you know who is maintaining that the most? The Muslims. Who is using condoms the most? We are doing.”

In his speech, Mohan Bhagwat had stressed: "Alongside the differences in birth rate, conversions by force, lure or greed and infiltration are also big reasons. All these factors have to be mulled over.”

Among others who responded sharply to Owaisi was Haryana minister Anil Vij. "AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that the population of Muslims in India is declining. If it is so, then that's a very good thing. Drop it further and bring it to 'hum do humare do," news agency ANI quoted the Haryana minister as saying.

(With inputs from ANI)

