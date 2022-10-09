After Owaisi's condom use remarks, Haryana minister's 'hum do humare do' dig

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Sunday asked All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi to drop the population of Muslims in India further and bring it down to 'hum do humare do' (two of us, two of ours). Vij was reacting to Owaisi's claim that the Muslim population has been declining and the community uses family planning tools and condoms the most to maintain a gap between two children.

"AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that the population of Muslims in India is declining. If it is so, then that's a very good thing. Drop it further and bring it to 'hum do humare do," news agency ANI quoted the Haryana minister as saying.

Responding to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent population imbalance remark, Owaisi claimed that India's Muslim population has not been increasing and said Bhagwat should stick to data while speaking.

In his address at a public meeting on Saturday, the Hyderabad MP said, “The Muslims population is not increasing. Don’t have any tension about that. Our population is declining... Muslims children's TFR (total fertility rate) is declining. You know who is maintaining more spacing between two children? Muslims are maintaining. Who is using condoms the most? This is to inform you that we are using. Mohan Bhagwat will not talk about it."

At the RSS Dussehra rally on October 5, Bhagwat said India should have a population policy prepared after comprehensive thought and that it should be applicable to all communities equally. Bhagwat also said community-based population imbalance is an important subject and should not be ignored. "Population imbalances lead to changes in geographical boundaries," he said.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)