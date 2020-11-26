e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BJP will suffer a political blow in 2021 says Mamata Banerjee

BJP will suffer a political blow in 2021 says Mamata Banerjee

Addressing a rally at Sanukpahari in the district, she said, “The BJP is a curse for the country. It has to be stopped. It did not win the Bihar assembly elections. It defeated others through manipulation”

india Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 04:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bankura: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, at Sunuk Pahari in Bankura district, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI25-11-2020_000126B)
Bankura: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, at Sunuk Pahari in Bankura district, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI25-11-2020_000126B)(PTI)
         

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for “defeating other parties through manipulation”, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the party will suffer a political blow in 2021.

Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, launched her party’s campaign for the state assembly elections, due early next year, from Bankura district on Wednesday.

Addressing a rally at Sanukpahari in the district, she said, “The BJP is a curse for the country. It has to be stopped. It did not win the Bihar assembly elections. It defeated others through manipulation.”

The BJP emerged as the second largest party with 74 seats in the recently concluded Bihar assembly polls.

“I will take complete responsibility from now on. I was too involved in administrative duties and could not give so much time (to the party). That’s why I am starting with Bankura,” Banerjee said. “I promise you (BJP) will not win a single assembly seat in Bankura next year. Some people think that if by chance you come to power they may make a fortune. Let me clarify that you stand no chance in the Bengal polls,” she said.

Addressing an election meeting in Birbhum district, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “The TMC cannot win the polls through manipulation and intimidation. Central forces will be deployed near polling booths and local policemen will be posted far away.”

tags
top news
Cyclone Nivar makes landfall, rain hits Tamil Nadu
Cyclone Nivar makes landfall, rain hits Tamil Nadu
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Trump pardons Michael Flynn, taking direct aim at Russia probe
Trump pardons Michael Flynn, taking direct aim at Russia probe
‘Gupkar can canvass freely’: J&K Governor Manoj Sinha
‘Gupkar can canvass freely’: J&K Governor Manoj Sinha
Thousands of farmers at Haryana border for ‘Delhi Chalo’ march: 10 points
Thousands of farmers at Haryana border for ‘Delhi Chalo’ march: 10 points
Joe Biden appeals for unity in Thanksgiving-eve address
Joe Biden appeals for unity in Thanksgiving-eve address
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In